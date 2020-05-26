Cindy Prado Rocks A Skimpy White Bikini Atop A Stand-Up Paddleboard

In her latest Instagram post, bombshell Cindy Prado surprised her 1.4 million Instagram followers with a series of snaps that she mentioned in the caption she had found online. The pictures were taken in Miami, Florida, as the geotag indicated, and showed Cindy enjoying the water on a stand-up paddleboard. She tagged Thurso Surf, a company that makes stand-up paddleboards, in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post. She also made sure to tag the co-star of some of the pictures, her friend Lauren Nicole Goodman.

In the first snap, Cindy positioned herself atop a paddleboard in a kneeling stance. She rocked a white bikini that left little to the imagination, although she didn’t mention what brand the bikini was. The top had triangular cups that accentuated her assets, and thin strings that criss-crossed and wrapped around her body for a seductive look. She paired the top with white bottoms that were likewise skimpy, and the crisp hue looked gorgeous against her bronzed skin.

Cindy kept both her hands on the paddleboard oar, and her blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in tousled waves. She had on a pair of sunglasses as she focused on her adventure in the water.

Cindy also shared snaps that documented the journey of getting the paddleboards into the water. In the third snap from the post, she stood in the water and held one side of the board while her friend held the other. Cindy had her back to the camera and the angle put her sculpted backside on full display.

In one of the snaps, she had her arms raised joyfully in the air as she leapt off the board into the water. Her enviable physique was on display from all angles in the variety of shots, and her fans couldn’t get enough. The post received over 18,000 likes within just three hours, and also earned 149 comments from her fans.

“Now that’s a swimsuit obviously perfect for you,” one fan said, followed by a string of heart eyes emoji.

“I’m impressed you’re gorgeous and an athlete,” another follower added.

“Your body is insane!!” one fan commented, captivated by her toned figure.

“Bod goals,” another follower said simply.

