Qimmah Russo Shows Off Killer Physique In Tight White Crop Top And Shorts

Fitness Trainer Qimmah Russo displayed her enviable physique in a new video recently posted to her Instagram account, which instantly wowed her 1.5 million followers.

Sporting an incredibly tight white crop top and shorts, Qimmah announced that she would be sharing her knowledge of basketball and posting videos relating to training for such a sport.

“Online Basketball Training Coming Soon,” she captioned the video.

She then went on to state that she had previously trained “on the basketball court at a very high level,” so would be able to offer Basketball Programs that would cater to those who were looking to up their participation in this sport.

In the short clip, Qimmah was seen wearing white sports clothes as she stood behind a car. The crop top was ruched in the middle and featured dainty shoestring straps. The shorts barely covered her pert derriere and her perfectly toned thighs were certainly on display as she leaned over the car. In addition, the tiny outfit also drew attention to the trainer’s famous abs and her muscular arms.

Opening the trunk, Qimmah tucked a strand of long dark hair back behind one ear. With her hair trained, it was pulled up on top of her head in a ponytail. After fixing her hair, she leaned over to reach inside the trunk and grabbed some exercise items that included a basketball. She then looked over one shoulder, now ready for action.

As soon as Qimmah posted the image, her adoring followers were quick to respond. Within two hours, the video had gathered more than 78,000 likes and hundreds of comments.

“Stunning,” one follower wrote in the comments section.

“Them legs ready and those abs,” a fan stated.

“Gorgeous as always!!!!” yet another follower posted.

“Omg your body damn it’s like fire,” another person wrote, also using a string of fire and heart-eyed emoji for extra emphasis.

In fact, many of her followers decided to forego commenting and simply used emoji in order to convey how they felt about the Qimmah’s toned physique. The most popular were the heart-eyed, peach, and fire emoji. Although, many also chose the basketball emoji to keep in line with the theme of Qimmah’s video.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Qimmah often posts videos of herself while working out. Recently the fitness guru, while posing safely at the side of a busy highway, lifted weights. Behind, the magnificent backdrop of mountains was seen as fans drove past and offered words of encouragement.