Sara Underwood Flaunts Her Bombshell Body In Shorts & A Skimpy Crop Top

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood stunned her 9.2 million Instagram followers with her latest post, a sizzling duo of photos paired with a short video clip in a scenic setting. Sara didn’t include a geotag on the post, but she did add a hashtag that suggested the snaps were taken in the Pacific Northwest.

In the first shot, Sara posed in front of an idyllic cabin with a moss-covered roof. The cabin was surrounded with greenery, from large trees that towered far above the roof to ferns and wild grass on the ground. Sara’s new dog trotted along the grass in front of her as she walked towards the camera, keeping her eyes focused on something outside the frame.

Sara rocked an ensemble from online retailer Fashion Nova, a brand she frequently wears on her Instagram page. She made sure to acknowledge the brand by tagging them in the picture itself as well as in the caption of the post.

Sara showed off her toned legs in a pair of high-waisted olive green shorts with a belted waist that accentuated her hourglass physique. She paired the short but loose-fitting bottoms with a simple crop top that showcased plenty of skin. Her blond locks hung loose as she walked through the grass in the lush natural setting.

In the second snap, she gave her fans a bit of a closer look at her outfit. The crop top was a strapless style with ruffled details, and flaunted her ample assets without actually showing off any cleavage. A portion of her toned stomach was visible between the ruffled hem of her crop top and the waistband of her shorts, and she was carrying a hat in her hand as an accessory. Sara flipped her hair in the second snap and had a smile on her face as she posed with the cabin in the background.

The third slide in her Instagram update was a video clip in which Sara rocked an entirely different outfit, a yellow mini dress with a plunging neckline. As Sara explained in the caption, the video was taken just after the duo met for the very first time.

Sara’s fans loved the sexy update and glimpse into her life, and the post racked up over 30,800 likes within just four hours, including a like from UFC ring girl Arianny Celeste. It also received 167 comments from her fans.

“My girlfriend and I just watched your Cabinland series and loved it! You got us wanting to build cabins. Excited for the next episode,” one fan commented.

“You two are adorable. Love how sweet and shy he is looking at you in that video,” another follower added, charmed by their love story.

“That place looks so peaceful!” one fan said.

“I love following you two love birds,” a fourth follower commented.

