Donald Trump Appears To Mock Joe Biden For Wearing Mask At Memorial Day Service By Retweeting Fox News Dig

Donald Trump is sticking by his decision not to wear a mask in public, and now the president appears to be mocking Joe Biden for choosing to wear one.

Trump on Monday retweeted a post from Fox News host Brit Hume that appeared to dig Biden for wearing a black face covering while paying respect to fallen service members at a Memorial Day service earlier in the day. Hume said that the picture, showing Biden with his face covered and dark sunglasses, explains why “Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask” when he is seen in public.

Trump has been famously averse to wearing a mask in public, refusing to don one during his recent visits to manufacturing facilities making medical equipment needed to confront the coronavirus. At an appearance last week at a Ford plant in Michigan — where Trump had been required to wear one — he took it off shortly after arriving and later remarked that he didn’t the press to catch him wearing one.

“I didn’t want to give the press the pleasure of seeing it,” Trump told reporters during the visit, via Time.

Trump has repeatedly said that he would not wear a mask in public, even contradicting the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention that all Americans should wear one not long after the guidance was first issued. He has generated controversy at a number of public appearances and meetings by not wearing one, even after members of the White House staff — including some who worked in close proximity to the president — have tested positive for coronavirus. Trump said he is tested frequently, with all coming back negative.

This might help explain why Trump doesn’t like to wear a mask in public. Biden today. pic.twitter.com/9l1gw1ljBE — Brit Hume (@brithume) May 25, 2020

Many have criticized both Hume and Trump for the tweet, seeing it as a pointless dig at Biden’s appearance at a time when all Americans are called on to wear masks in order to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Others found it classless to take aim at Biden for his appearance, as Memorial Day is very personal for the former vice president. Biden, who laid a wreath at the Delaware Memorial Bridge Veteran’s Memorial Park at Monday’s ceremony, lost a son who was a U.S. Army veteran.

In his appearance on Monday, Biden skipped politics and said that all Americans should be honoring the sacrifices of service members who lost their lives.

“Never forget the sacrifices that these men and women made,” Biden told reporters, via CNN. “Never, ever, forget.”