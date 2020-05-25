Peruvian Bombshell Paula Manzanal Shows Off Killer Figure In Sequin Bikini At The Beach

Paula Manzanal teased her 2 million Instagram fans on Monday, May 25, with her most recent post. The former Miss Peru took to the popular social media platform to share a snapshot of herself clad in a bikini that left little to the imagination.

Manzanal had her feet in the ocean as she held the camera above her head and slightly to the left to capture the selfie. She angled it down to give her fans an eye-popping view of her busty torso. She captured her face in profile as she smiled brightly with her eyes half closed. Manzanal arched her back, making her booty pop and pushing her chest forward. According to the tag, she was in Miami Beach, Florida.

Manzanal opted to rock a stylish two-piece bathing suit that had a series of silver sequins, creating a scaly texture. Her bikini top included thin straps that tied behind her neck. They attached to the bodice via two golden-colored rings. The triangles were small and allowed Manzanal to flaunt a lot of her ample cleavage.

She teamed her top with matching bottoms that sat low on the front. They had the same rings on the side, attaching the side strings to the thong back.

Most of her hair was outside of the frame, but it was styled down as it fell all the way to her low back. Manzanal appeared to be wearing black mascara and blush on her cheekbones in the photo.

Manzanal paired her photo with a caption, written in Spanish, in which she simply stated, “Sun, beach and sand.”

The photo attracted more than 25,800 likes and upwards of 1,000 comments within the first four hours of being posted. Her fans flocked to the comments section to praise her good looks, penning messages in a host of languages, most prominently her native Spanish and English.

“Isn’t it illegal to be this beautiful?” one of her English-speaking admirers wrote.

“Unreal sexy,” replied another user.

“That smile bby [heart emoji] miss youuuu,” a third user chimed in.

“You are just flawless,” raved a fourth fan.

This isn’t the first time Manzanal flaunts her bikini bod on her Instagram page. As The Inquisitr has previously written, she recently shared another photo that showed her in a sexy black bikini. It included a low-cut top with thick straps that included metal details. She teamed it with high-waisted bikini bottoms that wrapped around her naval. They boasted very high-cut legs. Like today’s photo, Manzanal was captured at the beach. She tagged Paradise, Nevada, in the post.