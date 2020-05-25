Victoria Justice & Madison Reed Rock Stylish Bikinis While Enjoying Their ‘Epic Float’

Victoria sported an animal-print swimsuit, while Madison wore a skimpy red string bikini.

Victoria Justice and Madison Grace Reed spent part of their Memorial Day weekend rocking cute bikinis and hanging out on their massive new pool float.

On Monday, Victoria, 27, delighted her 19 million Instagram followers by sharing a set of stunning snapshots of herself and her half-sister Madison, 23, soaking up some sun. The gorgeous siblings looked like they were having a blast hanging out on an inflatable raft that was the size of a small boat. In the caption of her post, Victoria revealed that the luxury float was a Funboy product, and she described it as “epic.” It featured a sleek curved design with clear sides and a sun shade. There was plenty of seating inside the floating mini-cabana, and a small inflatable entry pad provided easy access from the water.

Victoria and Madison had placed the float in a pool, and they were standing inside it. The bottom sunk down below water level, so they were only visible from the thighs up. Victoria wore a leopard-print bikini with a white base color and black-and-tan spots. Her top featured thick shoulder straps, fixed triangle cups, and a knotted detail on the front. The neckline scooped down in a wide V to put her cleavage on full display.

Victoria’s matching bottoms sat down low on her narrow hips. They had a high cut that accentuated her slender thighs. The bikini also showcased her sculpted abs and tiny waistline.

The former Nickelodeon star added a pop of color to her look by rocking a pair of cat-eye sunglasses with coral-colored frames. She wore her dark hair pulled up in a high bun.

Madison’s swimsuit style was drastically different from her sister’s. She opted for a more revealing string bikini that was a vivid scarlet hue. Her slide-style top had tiny adjustable cups that left little of her perky chest to the imagination. The skimpy garment had string neck ties that looped through the tops of the cups. They were red, while the top’s back ties were white.

Madison’s bottoms featured white side straps embellished with silver hardware. The front of the garment was a small triangle of red fabric with white trim. Like her sister, Madison was flaunting a phenomenal fit physique.

Madison wore her light brown hair down. She also had a pair of shades, which appeared to be classic black wayfarers.

Since Victoria’s photos were initially uploaded, her Instagram post has racked up over 300,000 likes and 1,400 comments.

“Stunners!! that looks like a blast, can I get an invite next time?” read one response to her post.

“Happy to see you’re having fun! You both look so gorgeous!” another admirer remarked.

Fans always love it when Victoria and Madison spend time together and show off their impeccable style. The sisters looked especially chic during New York Fashion Week when they stepped out rocking similar shiny ensembles.