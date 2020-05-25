Tyra Banks Sizzles In Two Bikinis For ‘Then & Now’ Photos

Tyra Banks was featured in a new “then and now” post shared on Monday, May 25, by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit on its Instagram account, and the magazine’s 2.1 million fans were wowed by the comparison.

The post included two photos featuring Banks shot for Sports Illustrated. The first was a shot from one of her 1990s spreads. It captured her in a shiny black two-piece that had a triangle top. Its thin straps tied behind her neck, allowing the triangles to remain slightly loose on Banks’s body. The longtime America’s Next Top Model host wore a matching bottom, whose side straps were high on her hips. The camera captured Banks from the thighs up as she kicked her hips to one side, taking one arm behind her neck.

The second photo was a snippet from Banks’s 2019 spread, which she came out of retirement specifically to shoot. She also landed a spot on the cover, alongside model Camille Kostek and soccer star Alex Morgan.

In the picture, Banks was hips-deep in the crystal-clear water of the sea. She rocked a tiny two-piece with a floral print against black. Her top had itty-bitty triangles and its shoulder straps were untied. Banks used one hand to hold the straps and keep her bikini top in place.

On her lower half, she had on a pair of matching bottoms with thin straps that tied on the side. Banks used her free hand to lower the right side of the bottoms, exposing quite a lot of skin. According to Sports Illustrated‘s website, her bikini was from Jungle Gurl. Her 2019 spread was shot by Laretta Houston in Great Exuma, Bahamas.

Since going live just three hours ago, the photos have attracted about 30,000 likes and more than 350 comments. Instagram fans used the occasion to share their admiration for the iconic model.

“Aged like fine wine,” one user wrote.

“Her latest was the best!” said another user.

“Ty ty slays both ways,” a third admirer raved.

“Looks amazing. Both pictures,” added a fourth fan.

The 2020 issue was expected to come out in May, but the plan was thwarted in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. Rookie Hunter McGrady told Hollywood Life that it will come out this year.

“They don’t know the exact date because of course, this situation has backed everything up and they’re really focused on what’s important right now — which is the health and safety of everyone. But, MJ Day has assured everyone that it is coming and it’s going to be amazing!” Hunter said.