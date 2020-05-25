Laurence Bédard Leaves Little To The Imagination In Skimpy Crochet Bikini

On Monday, May 25, Canadian model Laurence Bédard shared a sizzling snap with her 2.8 million Instagram followers.

In the photo, the 26-year-old posed in front of a beautiful body of water with numerous trees in the background. She stood with her shoulders back and placed both of her hands on the back of her neck. Laurence gazed directly into the camera, as she pursed her full lips.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a beige-and-white crochet bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimwear showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Laurence’s impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. As for accessories, she wore a pendant necklace and a black hair tie on her right wrist.

The brunette bombshell wore her short hair down and enhanced her natural beauty with a minimal amount of makeup. She made her gorgeous green eyes pop with an application of what appears to be black eyeliner and a few coats of mascara. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows and highlighter.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she considers the location of the photoshoot to be “paradise.” Laurence also provided additional advertisement to Fashion Nova.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 25,000 likes. Many of her admirers also took the time to shower her with compliments in the comments section.

“The most beautiful woman on earth,” gushed a fan, adding a red heart, heart-eye, and fire emoji to the comment.

“Your bikini is beautiful and you look absolutely amazing in it!” added a different devotee.

“Who is better than @lolobe4 on the eyes? SOMEONE TELL ME?? I don’t [think] anybody is,” remarked another follower.

“It’s unbelievable how amazing you are,” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Some commenters, however, appeared to be rendered speechless by the photo and instead, left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model.

Laurence has not yet responded to the comments.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in revealing ensembles. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore a black tube top and a matching miniskirt. That post has been liked over 65,000 times since it was shared.