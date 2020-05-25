Normani Looks Stunning In Semi-Sheer Crop Top & Black Panties

Normani took to Instagram recently to update fans with numerous new photos of herself. Over the past few months, the singer has been fairly quiet but has started to post regularly again.

The “Dancing with a Stranger” hitmaker stunned in a short-sleeved white crop top with an orange design all over. The item of clothing was semi-sheer and displayed her toned stomach. She paired the ensemble with black panties and didn’t opt for any other attire over the top. Normani pulled her long dark straight hair up in a high ponytail and accessorized herself with small earrings. For her makeup application, the former Fifth Harmony member appeared to have applied a glossy lip, mascara, and contour. Normani rocked long acrylic nails that were painted a beige/brown color.

In the first shot, she was captured up close. Normani raised both her hands to her head and tilted her head down. She fiercely looked directly at the camera lens and posed in front of a white backdrop.

In the next slide, Normani was photographed sitting down. She was snapped from the side and looked up at the camera over her shoulder. The 23-year-old stretched her right leg out and raised the other. She placed her right arm behind her and tilted her head back. Normani was snapped in natural lighting which helped showcase her insane skin and striking bone structure.

In the third frame, she posted a collage of moving photos. Normani struck various poses in the same location.

In the fourth image, she placed both hands behind her head. Normani looked over to her left with a soft expression and pushed her chest forward slightly.

In the fifth and final pic, she was captured from the thighs-up. Normani bit down on her acrylic nail and glared directly at the camera lens.

For her caption, Normani put the chocolate bar emoji.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 166,000 likes and over 2,500 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“WOW YOU ARE SO PRETTY,” one user wrote passionately in capital letters.

“She’s stunning and talented. We love to see it,” another devotee shared.

“Omg this is so stunning!!!” remarked a third fan, adding numerous love heart emoji.

“You serving us really good for Gemini Season, it’s only right,” a fourth admirer commented.

Normani is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. Last week, the entertainer posed in a white Louis Vuitton swimsuit that had their signature logo printed all over in various colors. She was captured in front of a sheer glass balcony with a beautiful view.