Colombian Fitness Model Ariana James Flaunts Chiseled Physique In Yellow Leggings

Ariana James gave her 2.4 million Instagram fans something to look at and start their week off on the right foot on Monday, May 25. The Colombian fitness model took to the popular social media app to post a couple of snapshot in which she flaunted her chiseled physique in a workout set.

James wore a bright yellow two-piece set that contrasted with her dark hair and rosy cheeks. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of skintight leggings that clung to her backside, showcasing her toned booty. Its waistband hugged her midsection, outlining her slender waist.

She teamed it with a long-sleeved crop top that teased her upper abs. They included a ruched front that tied into a bow in the middle. Her set was from Take Life Further Apparel.

The first photo showed her with her side to the camera. In the second, she faced the onlooker while smiling brightly. James was captured outdoors in front of a residential building in Miami, Florida, according to the geotag, which is where she currently lives with her husband.

James wore her raven hair in a middle part and styled in two side braids, which fell over her shoulders. Staying true to her signature style, she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup, embracing her natural features.

James noted in the caption that it has been two months since she took a photo anywhere but her home. She also asked her fans to choose between the first and the second photo.

Within the first three hours, the photos have attracted more than 54,000 likes and about 1,400 comments, proving it was an immediate success. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to respond to her question and to shower James with compliments.

“2! [heart-eyes emoji] [Emoji with starry eyes] I love when you’re smiling, so beautiful, what an inspiration,” raved one of her fans.

“Happy beginning of the week Ariana beautifulllllll,” replied another one.

“Don’t me mean, I can’t choose it’s impossible. You look great in both,” a third user chimed in.

“Both, you look great, have a great day,” added a fourth admirer.

