MMA Fighter Valerie Loureda Shows Off Her Fit Body In A Red, White & Blue Bikini

MMA fighter Valerie Loureda showed off her patriotic pride for Memorial Day with a spicy swimsuit post on Instagram. She was photographed inside wearing a red, white and blue bikini that flaunted her curves.

The Bellator competitor continued to scintillate her social media followers with sexy swimsuit posts even though she has been following the stay-at-home order. Loureda was shot in her house sitting on her bed for the simple, but sexy snap. She sat on her bed that had white and cream colored-linens and was lined with fuchsia and green throw pillows. A poster of Miami, Florida – the fighter’s hometown – was on the wall beside her.

Loureda faced the camera but had her body tilted to the side. She leaned back on the side of the bed with her legs pressed against the covers, and rested on her arms. The 21-year-old looked fresh-faced and flashed a giant smile for the shot. She wore her long brown hair with blond highlights down and it appeared to be damp.

The Tae Kwon Do expert wore a bikini inspired by the American flag. It had a small dark blue top with white stars on the cups, and white lining. There were tiny red straps that tied in the back and wrapped around her neck. Loureda rocked white high-waist bottoms to complete the patriotic look. Those bottoms coupled with her body position gave viewers a shot of her thick thighs, and her toned midsection was on display. Fans could also caught a hint of her curvy backside. She added red, white, and blue hearts as her caption.

Many of the fighter’s 236,000 Instagram followers flocked to the bikini snap, and more than 16,000 of them slapped the “like” button in just over three hours after it was posted. Loureda received over 150 comments in short order and her replies were swarmed with fire and heart-eye emoji. Fans complimented the Floridian in both English and Spanish.

“You can wear that 24/7 girl!!!!” an Instagram user wrote.

“You look so hot,” another commented alongside several fire emoji.

“Happy Holidays beautiful,” a fan added.

“You are awesome,” an admirer wrote while adding three emoji.

As covered by The Inquisitr, Loureda posted a jaw-dropping workout video in a pink bikini earlier this month. This clip was shot at home with her boyfriend, Fabian Guerra. She playfully rode on top of him while wearing a tiny swimsuit that gave fans an eyeful of her curvaceous figure. That at-home vid garnered more than 17,000 likes and 400 comments from her loyal followers.