Sofia Vergara Poses In Stunning Strapless Dress During Backyard Picnic With Husband Joe Manganiello

The actress posed on a blanket for a picnic with her man.

Sofia Vergara stunned in a strapless dress for a backyard picnic with her husband, Joe Manganiello, over the Memorial Day weekend.

In a series of new photos posted to Instagram, the Modern Family star, 47, posed in a black and white printed long dress as she snuggled on a blue-striped blanket with her adorable dog. Sofia looked as gorgeous as ever with her long hair worn down as she relaxed in the sun with snacks and a basket of picnic supplies nearby.

In addition to her stunning backyard style, Sofia shared photos of a plate filled with prosciutto, a slab of brie and other gourmet cheeses, and a jar of truffle honey. Another photo featured her handsome husband Joe standing by an oversized grill while wearing a tank top and patterned bathing suit trunks as he cooked up enough burgers for a crowd while holding the couple’s precious pooch in his arms.

The actress also shared a photo of the finished spread which also included a tray of burger fixings such as lettuce, tomato, onion, and pickles as well as several side dishes, including a plate of yuca. A stack of gorgeous painted blue plates was also on display on the serving table. Sofia captioned her post with three burger emoji, and it definitely left fans hungry.

In comments to the post, fans raved over Sofia and Joe’s delicious spread. Others asked the Colombian-born actress and model how she can eat like that and still keep her trim figure.

“You guys eat all day long! How do you stay so hot?” one fan joked.

“You know you’re Colombian when you put a plate of yuca for Memorial Day,” another fan wrote.

Other social media followers complimented the actress’s dress as well as the fact that she was able to lounge while her man did the heavy-duty grilling.

“Beautiful little dog and also love your dress. You’re looking fantastic!” one fan wrote to Sofia.

“What a spread for the holiday,” another wrote. “Joe busy at the grill and Sofia busy getting her tan on, and look at the little babies so cute and adorable, love it!”

In addition to her backyard picnic, Sofia enjoyed some more down time over the holiday weekend. The actress posed in a green cut-out swimsuit and was later photographed in a zebra-print number in photos shared to Instagram as she made the most of her pool and her lavish yard over the kong weekend.