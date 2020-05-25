Sofia Bevarly Flaunts Bronzed Body In Striped Bikini

Sofia Bevarly has a body that was made for bikinis, and she certainly seems to enjoy showing it off in as many two-piece numbers that she can get her hands on. Her latest Instagram update featured her looking bronzed and beautiful in a striped bikini.

Sofia’s post consisted of single snapshot that featured her siting outside on a deck or balcony in a white outdoor chair with a grey cushion. She also seated next to a white building. The light colors made her smooth, bronze skin pop.

The model mentioned that the sexy suit came from online retailer Fashion Nova. The swimsuit was made from a brown and white striped fabric. The top featured a low-cut neckline that showed off her cleavage. The bottoms were a high-rise style that had a belt that buckled in the front.

Sofia sat with one leg folded under her while her other leg dangled off the edge of the chair. She sat up straight with one hand on the side of the chair with her other hand resting between her legs on the cushion. The pose showed off her flat abs as well as her shapely thighs and toned arms.

Sofia wore a expression on her face while she looked at the camera. Her hair fell in loose curls over one shoulder. Her makeup application looked to include and light shade of skin-smoothing foundation, mascara, and blush on her cheeks. She also looked to be wearing a nude shade on her lips. She also wore a light blue polish on her nails, ans she accessorized the look with rings and a bracelet.

The update was a hit among her fans, with more than 16,000 of them hitting the like button within an hour of Sofia sharing the post online.

In the caption, Sofia wished her fans a happy Memorial Day.

Dozens of fans flocked to the comments section to rave over how stunning she looked in the bathing suit.

“You’re are so beautiful have a good Monday afternoon happy memorial day,” one admirer commented.

“You look like a million bucks beautiful,” wrote a second Instagram user.

“You look gorgeous in that bikini Sofia,” a third fan agreed.

“I mean literally everything looks good on you!” gushed a fourth follower.

Sofia does have a knack for looking terrific in just about everything she puts on her body. Not to long ago, she shared a snap that featured her flaunting her figure a white dress that hugged her every curve.