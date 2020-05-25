Demi Rose Wears Heart-Shaped Pasties While Holding Her Dog

On Monday, May 24, British model Demi Rose Mawby shared a suggestive snap with her 14 million Instagram followers.

The pictures showed the 25-year-old posing in front of an opened window with a building the background. According to the post’s geotag, the photo was taken in London, England. The model sat with her shoulders back as she held onto her dog, Ted. Demi gazed lovingly at the pooch, with her mouth slightly open.

The Instagram star opted to go topless for the photo. She did, however, wear rainbow heart-shaped pasties, presumably to adhere to Instagram’s community guidelines regarding nudity. Demi also sported what appears to be white high-waisted bike shorts. The revealing ensemble put her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a white wide-brim hat and numerous rings.

For the photo, the brunette bombshell styled her long locks in loose waves. She enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup, which appeared to have featured sculpted eyebrows, highlighter, winged eyeliner, voluminous lashes, and mauve lip gloss. Demi’s long nails were also perfectly manicured and painted a flattering nude color.

In the caption, the social media sensation implied that she considers her relationship with Ted to be “a love story.” She also tagged the online retailer, Fashion Nova, indicating that is where she received her ensemble.

Quite a few of Demi’s followers flocked to the comments section to state that they wanted to be in Ted’s position.

“I wish I was Ted,” wrote a follower.

“I’d take a day in the life of Ted,” remarked another Instagram user.

Many of Demi’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“So beautiful Demi!!!” gushed a fan, adding a pink heart emoji to the comment.

“@demirose your body is gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

Demi engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon racked up more than 140,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, a majority of her Instagram posts consist of her in risque outfits. Recently, she uploaded a picture, in which she wore skimpy lingerie. That post has been liked over 500,000 times since it was shared.