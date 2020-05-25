Ukrainian Model Leanna Bartlett Shows Off Buxom Physique In Skintight Jumpsuit

Leanna Bartlett took to her Instagram account on Monday, May 25, to post a snapshot of herself rocking a skimpy garment that put her buxom physique front and center.

The Ukrainian model teased her 3.3 million followers in a black jumpsuit with white stripes down the sides as well as white trims and words printed across the front. The suit boasted a low-cut neckline that dipped onto Bartlett’s chest, showcasing quite a bit of her ample cleavage. The number had a thin fabric that clung to her body, outlining her assets and creating contrast between them and her itty-bitty waistline. The long pants were equally tight, putting on display her slender legs. The jumpsuit was from Pretty Little Thing, as she noted in the caption.

Bartlett completed her athletic look with a pair of chunky white sneakers and white socks. She kept things simple, wearing just a golden chain around her neck as far as accessorizes go. Her blond hair was swept to the right and styled down. Bartlett pulled her tresses over her right shoulder, as they rested against her arm and chest. She also rocked sultry makeup, which seemingly consisted of black liner, mascara, dark shadow, nude lipstick, bronzer and highlighter.

The photo captured Bartlett sitting outdoors on the back of a patio chair. She placed her right foot on a large vase while keeping her other foot on the ground. She looked at the camera straight-on, shooting a fierce glance at the onlooker. Her lips were pressed together, in a serious expression.

In under a half hour, the picture garnered more than 3,400 likes and upwards of 70 comments, suggesting it will continue to attract interactions in the coming hours. Instagram users took to the comments section to shower Bartlett in compliments while using a series of emoji as well.

“Omg breathtakingly beautiful,” wrote one of her admirers.

“You are so pretty,” replied another user.

“You are so beautiful that I want to see you in real life right now [heart-eyes emoji] Gorgeous,” a third fan chimed in.

“Looking fabulous,” raved a fourth fan.

Bartlett seems to stun her fans, regardless of what she wear. In a recent Instagram post, she sizzled in an orange dress that showed off her hourglass figure, as The Inquisitr has previously written. The garment had thick straps that crossed her shoulders before plunging to reveal her assets. It had a belt in the same color that seemed to cinch her already tiny waist. Like today’s outfit, her dress was also courtesy of Pretty Little Thing.