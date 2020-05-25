Dominican Fitness Trainer Rosa Acosta Sizzles In Skintight Leggings And Skimpy Sports Bra

Rosa Acosta showed off her incredible body to her 1.6 million Instagram fans on Monday, May 25, when she took to the photo-sharing app to post a sweltering snapshot of herself sporing athleticwear.

In the photo, the Dominican fitness trainer and ballet dancer kneeled down on a lilac workout mat. She was on what looked to be a backyard in Los Angeles, according to the geotag. Acosta placed her left leg in front of her as she leaned to the right, holding onto a kettlebell. Acosta had her back to the photographer, showcasing her strong glutes and legs. She looked over her right shoulder at the viewer, allowing her lips to hang slightly open.

Acosta rocked a pair of gray, greenish leggings that boasted textured details all throughout. They sat high on her frame, hugging her toned midriff. The pants were made of a sturdy, but skintight, fabric that clung to her booty and quads. She revealed her leggings were from Cossamia and told her fans they could enjoy a discount by using her promotional code.

Up top, she had on a golden-yellow sports bra with two thin straps that went over her shoulders, meeting the back strap right in the middle and creating a V pattern.

Acosto wore her brunette tresses in a middle part and styled down, as they cascaded over her left shoulder.

Acosta revealed in the caption that she has been practicing social distancing amid the COVID-19 pandemic with her mother. Together, they have stayed active and healthy, eating lots of fresh fruits and vegetables, she added. She also asked her fans to name their dream workout partner.

The photo attracted more than 5,700 likes and over 85 comments within the first few hours of being posted. Acosta’s fans flocked to the comments section to praise her beauty and to share their admiration for her.

“That’s that natural beauty,” one of her fans chimed in.

“You’re the greatest project you’ll ever get to work on. Take your time. Create Magic,” replied another one.

“That’s what’s up Rosa,” a third user added.

“Looking good Rosa,” raved a fourth fan.

