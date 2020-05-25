Christina Aguilera Bares All In A Bathrobe For Stunning Instagram Upload

Christina Aguilera took to Instagram to update fans with a couple of new photos of herself. The music icon has been very active via the platform during the coronavirus pandemic and impressed fans with her most recent upload.

The “Aint No Other Man” hitmaker stunned in a fluffy white bathrobe, which she left to hang off her shoulders. Underneath, she didn’t opt for any visible clothing and bared all. Aguilera displayed her decolletage and didn’t accessorize with any necklaces. The 39-year-old scraped her blond hair off her face and pulled her locks up in a bun. For her makeup application, she appeared to have applied a coat of pink lipstick, black mascara, and eyeliner.

Aguilera posted two photos within one upload.

In the first shot, the singer was captured in front of a stunning backdrop of green trees and a clear blue sky. Aguilera showcased a hint of her side profile and looked over to her left. She showed off her strong jawline and had a fierce intense look in her eyes.

In the next slide, Aguilera was snapped by what looked to be a balcony. She placed both hands on the white surface in front of her and looked down with her eyes closed. The entertainer looked incredibly elegant and had been photographed in great lighting.

For her caption, she urged fans to stay “cozy” and “calm.” She didn’t add a geotag to her post. However, a previous Instagram upload from last month saw her telling her followers to stay at home due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the span of one hour, her post racked up more than 77,000 likes and over 650 comments, proving to be very popular with her 6.8 million followers.

“I could literally swim in your eyes OMFG,” one user wrote.

“You are such a goddess,” another devotee shared.

“Christina, thank you for putting your soul into everything you do! Your music has been a beacon of light for my life!” remarked a third fan.

“My idol is so beautiful! Love u legend,” a fourth admirer commented, adding numerous heart emoji.

Aguilera is no stranger to wowing her loyal social media audience. Last month, she posed in a bathrobe again during her quarantine. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she wrapped herself up in the garment and seemingly applied a full face of makeup. Aguilera looked to have put on a bold red lip, black mascara, and eyeshadow for the occasion. She sported her curly blond hair half up in a ponytail and left the rest down.