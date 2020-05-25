Amanda Lee Sizzles In A Plunging Bodysuit In New Instagram Post

Amanda Lee delighted her 12.1 million Instagram followers with a new update posted on May 25. In the latest post, the 34-year-old decided to dress up in a body-hugging bodysuit that flaunted her ample assets and killer figure.

The celebrity trainer sported a long-sleeved black bodysuit, seemingly made of thick ribbed fabric. The garment featured a plunging neckline that displayed her décolletage. The suit appeared to have bra cups, which hardly held her breasts in place. The snug fit pushed her breasts up, showing more of her voluptuous cleavage. The lower part of the suit boasted high leg cuts that reached her slim waist. It exposed an ample amount of skin and helped elongate her legs. The backside of the piece was not visible in the shot, but the design seemed like a thong.

In the first snap, Amanda modeled her sexy outfit outdoors. She sat on what seemed like a concrete bench. She tossed her hair to one side of her shoulder and posed by tugging at the sides of her bodysuit. She looked straight into the camera with a sultry expression on her face.

In the second pic, she stood next to a concrete surface. An empty champagne glass, her bag, and a sun hat were placed on the flat area. She posed sideways, flaunting her curvy behind. She glanced over her shoulder and gave a serious look. The rays of sunlight that filled the snaps gave a glowy vibe to the pictures.

Amanda left her long, blond hair down, and it didn’t appear to be styled. She let the strands hang over her left shoulder. For the occasion, she sported a glamorous makeup application. She appeared to wear well-defined eyebrows, some eyeshadow, a thick coat of mascara, and pink lipstick on her lips. She ditched the necklace but wore several gold bangles, a watch, hoop earrings.

In the caption, the model shared with her fans that the setting made her think of a place in Italy. She also tagged her outfit sponsor, Fashion Nova, in the post.

The newest Instagram upload has been liked more than 100,000 times and received over 1,000 comments in less than a day of being live on the social media platform. Amanda’s legion of fans wrote gushing messages in the comments section, with most of them telling her how stunning she looked. Some others weren’t as chatty and decided to use their choice of emoji.

“You re glowing,” gushed an admirer, adding several red heart emoji at the end of the comment.

“You look so gorgeous and sexy,” added another fan.