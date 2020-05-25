Fox Sports Host Holly Sonders Sizzles In Red Swimsuit For Memorial Day

Fox Sports host Holly Sonders celebrated Memorial Day with a poolside swimsuit snap on Instagram. She flaunted her athletic body in a red one-piece that showcased her curvy backside while joking about all the things she would not be doing this holiday.

The fitness model shared the image which was taken during a pre-coronavirus outbreak photo shoot. Sonders was photographed just outside a pool. Tropical trees and the unoccupied pool were visible behind her as she crouched between the handrails. The television personality was captured from the side and had her face turned towards the camera.

Sonders had her booty rested on the handrail with her right leg forward and her left leg tucked back closer to her body. She leaned forward to put her arms on top of the rails. The 33-year-old wore her full-bodied brown hair down. Sonders rocked a tight red one-piece bathing suit with white trim, and a thong bottom. The piece wrapped around her figure and the profile shot gave viewers a glimpse of her ample bust.

The Michigan State University product flashed a sultry glare at the lens, and appeared to wear a light red lipstick which complemented her complexion. Sonders wore a pair of thin-strapped high heels to complete the look. The pose she took between the handrails helped accentuate her toned legs and defined derriere. In her caption, she joked about spending Memorial Day not seeing friends and not going near a pool due to the lock down. She also tagged photographer Justin Price in the post.

The former golfer’s 474,000 Instagram followers noticed the swimsuit snap, and more than 2,200 of them hit the “like” button in just under an hour after it went live. Her replies were flooded with heart-eye and drooling emoji. Fans commiserated in the model’s comment section as many of them said they were stuck doing nothing for the holiday as well.

“Unfortunately. The same,” a follower wrote in reply to Sonders’ caption.

“Round of golf,” a fan replied while adding a golf emoji.

“I am going to cough on as many people as I can!!!” another jokingly added.

Sonders also received a deluge of compliments on her physique.

“If the day ends in Y then it must be a beautiful day because you Holly are in it,” an admirer wrote.

As covered by The Inquistr, Sonders showed off her body in another swimsuit earlier this month. She wore a barely-there yellow bikini while walking the Vegas Strip. That post garnered over 17,000 likes.