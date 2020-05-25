Yanet Garcia Causes A Stir With Booty-Focused Workout Video

“The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” Yanet Garcia shared a new workout video on her Instagram page on Monday afternoon and her millions of followers had a lot to say about this one. This clip showed Yanet utilizing an agility ladder laid out on the floor for the exercises she was demonstrating and it looks like she certainly inspired her fans with these drills.

The video featured Yanet wearing a black baseball cap and her long hair was pulled back into two low, loose ponytails. She wore a cropped workout top and matching leggings that appeared to have a pink and cream floral pattern on them.

As the workout video began, Yanet was filmed from behind as she faced the agility ladder. She squatted down, flaunting her pert derriere as she did slow jumps forward. She did two runs of those jumps, alternating to have her feet inside and then outside of the sidebars of the ladder.

Next, Yanet hustled through the agility ladder toward the camera sideways. She pumped her arms and raised her knees high as she quickly navigated each rung before she demonstrated some additional drills. Her next move accentuated her curvy booty once again as she stood sideways and squatted in place.

She then walked sideways toward the camera and back, and she remained in a squat position throughout each step. The final move that Yanet featured in this clip showed her doing a quick shuffle through the rungs of the ladder.

Yanet’s caption for this post was written in Spanish. According to Google Translate, it was another inspirational sentiment urging people to get up every morning and be convinced they could accomplish what they set out to do.

There was no shortage of love for this latest workout clip. The video had been viewed around 280,000 times in the first hour after Yanet had first shared it and there were more than 600 comments and about 50,000 likes posted.

“You killed it,” declared one follower.

“She knows what she’s doing,” detailed a fan.

“I need that much confidence,” acknowledged another follower.

“You don’t keep that great body by accident. Beautiful as always,” someone else praised.

Yanet was confident as she demonstrated these drills, just as she is always confident when she is showing off her booty gains in a skimpy bikini. Over the past few months, she has been working on moving forward from being the “World’s Hottest Weather Girl” to building her own fitness empire. By the looks of the reaction to this new clip, she’s making serious headway and inspiring many of her fans to give her workouts a try.