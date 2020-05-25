Cindy Prado Goes Pantless While Wearing Unbuttoned Denim Trench Coat

On Monday, May 25, American model Cindy Prado shared a series of sizzling snaps with her 1.4 million Instagram followers.

The photos showed the 27-year-old posing on a paved walkway in front of a building. The post’s geotag indicated that the location of the photoshoot was Miami, Florida.

Cindy showed off her fantastic figure in a cropped black denim trench coat from the clothing brand, White Fox Boutique. She had only fastened the garment’s bottom buttons, leaving little to the imagination. Fans were able to get a good view of her ample cleavage. The model cinched in her waist by tying the coat’s belt. She opted to go pantless, flaunting her long, lean legs. As for accessories, the digital influencer sported layered necklaces, numerous earrings, a statement ring, and an over-the-shoulder bag.

Cindy styled her honey-colored hair in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. She appeared to have applied highlighter to her cheekbones and the bridge of her nose, making her skin look absolutely radiant. Her makeup also seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, voluminous lashes, and peachy nude lipstick. In addition, her nails were perfectly manicured and painted a flattering beige color.

In the first image, the model stood with her arms to her side, and her legs spread, as she held onto her smartphone. The following photo consisted of a close-up shot that focused on her gorgeous face. The third picture showed the stunner leaning to the side and looking off into the distance. Cindy appeared to be walking forward in the fourth photo. For the fifth shot, she turned her body away from the photographer and looked over her shoulder to gaze directly into the camera. The final shot was also taken at a close-up angle. The Instagram star tilted her head upward and lowered her gaze, parting her full lips.

In the caption, the social media sensation provided additional advertisement for White Fox Boutique.

The post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 19,000 likes. Many of her admirers also flocked to the comments section to shower her with compliments.

“Wow what a beautiful lady you are,” wrote one fan.

“Omg this pic is so amazing,” added a different devotee.

“Love these pics! Stunning x,” said another follower, adding a red heart emoji to the comment.

“Ok but WHO looks like this stunning!!!!” chimed in a fourth Instagram user.

Cindy has not yet responded to the comments.