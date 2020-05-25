Nata Lee Stuns Fans In Lacy Lingerie For Hot New Photo

Nata Lee stunned many of her 5.1 million Instagram followers on Monday, May 25, with her most recent post. The Russian stunner took to the popular social media platform to post a snapshot of herself in nothing but a sexy lingerie set that put her curves on display.

The photo captured Lee in an elegant bathroom as she sat on the vanity. She placed one leg on the floor for support and took to the other to the edge of a white bathtub for a sultry pose. Her chin was tilted forward as she model allowed her eyes to close, in an introspective manner. Lee took her back hand behind her head while placing the other next to her.

Lee rocked a black lace two-piece that included a sultry bra with an underwire structure. The cups had a solid cover at the bottom while the upper half had a more sheer fabric. However, the lace created a patterned that censored the shot, keeping it within Instagram’s community guidelines against nudity. Its thin straps were connected via a third one across Lee’s chest.

She teamed it with a pair of matching panties that sat low in the front, allowing Lee to show off her tight stomach. She wore the sides bands pulled up high, baring her hips.

Lee wore her blond hair swept over to one side and styled down in large, loose waves. Her face was partially covered by her hair, but she appeared to be wearing neutral makeup.

In the caption, Lee revealed that the photo was taken for Mavrin magazine. The photo was an immediate hit with her fans, garnering more than 90,000 likes and upwards of 700 comments within the first 30 minutes. Instagram users flocked to the comments section to rave about her good looks in a host of languages, including English, Spanish and Italian.

“Love that babe,” one of her fans wrote.

“[A]bsolutely stunning. [L]ove your tattoo on your leg,” replied another one.

“Good evening my dear [two pink double heart emoji] my Cute Angel,” a third admirer chimed in.

“Fit n sexy diva,” raved a fourth fan.

Lee is well-known among her fans for her sultry photos. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she posted another sexy shot just days ago in which she was portrayed lying on her stomach across what appeared to be fur rugs splayed in front of a roaring fireplace. Lee was fully topless as she used her arms to censor the shoot. On her lower body, she rocked a pair of thong bottoms in red with white polka dots.