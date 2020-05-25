Dana Hamm Gives Fans An Eyeful Of Cleavage In Playful Instagram Update

Dana Hamm knows how to capture attention. The model, who boasts 1.5 million Instagram followers, regularly wows her fans with photos and videos that show her flaunting her curves in the tiniest outfits she can squeeze her body into. On Monday, she gave them an eyeful when she shared a snap that featured her looking like she was about to fall out of a one-piece that could hardly contain her breasts.

Dana’s photo, was a close-up snap that captured her sitting outside in an outdoor chair. Part of a rock wall and wooden beams were visible behind her.

The model looked to be sitting with her legs spread apart with one elbow on her knee. Her other arm was in her lap. She got a little playful with the camera and stuck out her tongue.

Dana wore what appeared to be a one piece that was made of a stretchy, light blue fabric. The number had a plunging neckline that went well below her breasts, giving her the opportunity to flaunt her cleavage. The skin on her chest looked dewy. While not much of the bottom of the suit could be seen due to the way she was sitting, it seemed that it had extremely high-cut legs, as part of her skin on the side of her hip was visible. The photo also showed the tops of her thighs.

Dana wore her wavy hair up in a high ponytail. She appeared to be wearing a face full of makeup that included shaped brows, smoky eye shadow, thick lashes, and blush on the apples of her cheeks. She also sported a rose lipstick.

In the caption, she wished he followers a happy day and asked them what they thought of her tongue.

As expected, her question generated a variety of responses, but most of her fans kept it clean while gushing over how hot she looked in the snap.

“There’s a tongue in this picture?” joked one Instagram user.

“Wow, a wonderful hidden talent! Very hot,” a second admirer quipped.

“Goodness gracious im in love is truly enticing Dana darlin,” wrote a third follower.

“One of the sexiest babes in the world!!” a fourth fan chimed in.

Dana seems to know just what her fans like to see and her updates often push the limits as to what Instagram will allow. Not too long ago, she shared a snap that featured her wearing a bikini that left little to the imagination.