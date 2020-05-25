Donald Trump Slammed As ‘Grotesque And Disgraceful’ By Former GOP Strategist On Memorial Day

President Donald Trump received criticism from a former Republican strategist about his behavior on Memorial Day.

Steve Schmidt — who served as a campaign strategist for former President George W. Bush, former California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and late Arizona Sen. John McCain — took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the president’s behavior.

“This is a sacred day. This is the day the United States of America remembers her war dead. The President of the United States is the Commander in Chief. His comportment and conduct today is grotesque and disgraceful. Trumps’ putrefaction of the Presidency is disgusting and vile.”

Schmidt’s criticism came after the president took to Twitter on Memorial Day to berate North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, for not committing to allow the GOP to fully fill its convention, which is currently planned for August in Charlotte. Right now, the state is still reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and crowds are presently limited.

In addition to his tweets about the Republican National Convention, the president also tweeted about “Obamagate,” which is something he’s tweeted about over the last few weeks. The tweets seem to indicate that Trump is accusing Obama of trying to undermine his presidency. These tweets were mixed in with others wishing Americans a happy Memorial Day, and some tweets contained pictures of the president and his wife — first lady Melania Trump — honoring fallen soldiers. Trump also tweeted his campaign slogan, as well as his reopening slogan about transitioning to greatness.

During the holiday, the president also criticized negative media portrayal of his weekend golf trips, calling the outings a form of exercise. Trump also planned to visit Fort McHenry in Baltimore, despite the city’s mayor asking him not to come since the city is still under a stay-at-home order due to COVID-19.

Schmidt has frequently spoken out against Trump throughout his presidency. Over the weekend, the strategist also tweeted to slam the president’s comportment, calling him a total failure.

“Trump is unhinged, unfit, incompetent, lazy and a total failure as President. His weekend desecrations of the Presidency and moral failures as a leader are profound. He is despicable. What exactly is it his defenders are defending at this point? What case can there be for 4 more?”

On Saturday and Sunday, the president went golfing twice after roughly three months of abstaining from the pastime, which seems to be a favorite of his. In addition, he retweeted tweets calling former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton a “skank,” as well as one criticizing Stacey Abrams’ weight, The Inquisitr reported.