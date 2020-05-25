Donald Trump Slammed As ‘Grotesque And Disgraceful’ By Former GOP Strategist On Memorial Day

President Donald Trump received criticism from a former Republican strategist about his behavior on Memorial Day, which is a day to honor soldiers who lost their lives for the United States.

Steve Schmidt, who served as a campaign strategist for President George W. Bush as well as California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, and the late Arizona Senator John McCain, took to Twitter to express his displeasure at the president’s behavior.

“This is a sacred day. This is the day the United States of America remembers her war dead. The President of the United States is the Commander in Chief. His comportment and conduct today is grotesque and disgraceful. Trumps’ putrefaction of the Presidency is disgusting and vile,” tweeted Steve Schmidt.

Schmidt’s criticism came after the president took to Twitter on Memorial Day to berate North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper, a Democrat, for not committing to allow the GOP to fully fill its convention, which is currently planned for August in Charlotte. Right now, the state is still reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic, and crowds are presently limited.

In addition to his tweets about the Republican National Convention, the president also tweeted about “Obamagate,” which is something he’s tweeted multiple times over the last few weeks, seemingly accusing President Barack Obama of trying to undermine his presidency. These tweets were mixed in with others wishing Americans a happy Memorial Day and pictures of President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump honoring fallen soldiers. Plus, he tweeted his campaign slogan as well as his reopening slogan about transitioning to greatness. During the holiday, the president also complained about the stories from his weekend golf trips, calling it a form of exercise. Trump also planned to visit Baltimore and Fort McHenry National Monument and Historic Shrine despite the city’s mayor asking him not to come since the city is still under stay at home orders due to COVID-19.

Schmidt has frequently spoken out against Trump throughout his presidency. Over the weekend, the strategist also tweeted slamming President Trump’s golfing and tweeting, calling him a total failure.

“Trump is unhinged, unfit, incompetent, lazy and a total failure as President. His weekend desecrations of the Presidency and moral failures as a leader are profound. He is despicable. What exactly is it his defenders are defending at this point? What case can there be for 4 more?”

On Saturday and Sunday, President Trump went golfing twice after roughly three months of abstaining from the pastime, which seems to be a favorite of his. In addition, he retweeted tweets calling former Secretary of State and former First Lady, Hillary Clinton, a “skank” as well as one criticizing Stacy Abrahms’, who ran for governor of Georgia, weight, The Inquisitr reported.