Denise Richards Celebrates Daughter Eloise’s 9th Birthday With Sweet Instagram Post

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star pays tribute to her youngest daughter's special day.

Denise Richards shared a sweet photo for her daughter Eloise’s ninth birthday.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star shared a photo with her 1.2 million Instagram fans that showed her youngest daughter sitting in front of a large cake made out of cupcakes. Nine brightly-lit spiral candles decorated the colorful cake as the youngster celebrated her special day at home with her family in Malibu.

In the sweet pic, Eloise was all smiles as the camera captured her reaction in the candid shot just before her candles were blown out. In the caption to the pic, Denise wished her youngest child a happy birthday and called her a “sweet angel.”

In comments to the photo, fans and famous friends — including Denise’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars Dorit Kemsley, Garcelle Beauvais, and Sutton Stracke — reacted to Eloise’s sweet birthday milestone. Many fans noted how Eloise lights up a room with her sweet smile.

“That is the cutest cake, and those candles are great, but that smile on her face is everything!” one fan wrote. “Happy birthday gorgeous.”

“She is so beautiful,” another wrote. “Look and that happy face. What a bright light she is. Happy Birthday Eloise!”

“Happy bday!” another added. “As a fan, when she is onscreen on the show, she lights up a room!”

“Her expression is joy personified,” another wrote. “Love getting to know sweet Eloise through the show.”

Denise also shared the birthday message on Twitter, where fans praised the actress for being such a wonderful mother to Eloise. Denise, who also shares two teen daughters with her ex-husband Charlie Sheen, adopted Eloise as a single mom and is now raising her with her second husband, Aaron Phypers.

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fans first met Eloise last year when Denise started her run on the Bravo reality show. The mom of three has been open about some of Eloise’s developmental issues, and she even broke down when talking about her daughter during the RHOBH reunion last season. Richards revealed that Elise was diagnosed with a chromosonal disorder several years ago and that she struggles with delays in her speech and in other areas.

Despite Eloise’s developmental struggles, Denise has said that her daughter is full of joy and that she brings so much happiness to her family. During the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills reunion, Denise said even the smallest things make Elise “so happy,” per Bravo.com.