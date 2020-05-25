Devin Brugman Shows Some Serious Skin In A Tiny Black Bikini

Devin Brugman showed some serious skin in her most recent Instagram upload. The model and swimsuit designer sent temperatures soaring on her page while showing off one of her Monday Swimwear brand’s newest designs.

Three Polaroid-style snaps were included in the steamy new addition to Devin’s feed. She rocked a minuscule black bikini in the shots, which she revealed was comprised of two new additions to her swimsuit line that she runs with her best friend and fellow model Natasha Oakley. As noted in the caption of the upload, the two-piece included the Barbados top and bottom, and made up the brand’s “hottest bikini yet” — a sentiment that her fans seemed to believe as well.

The Barbados top was a sexy number with string straps that clasped together in the middle of Devin’s back. It showcased her toned arms and shoulders and boasted a plunging neckline that left her ample cleavage well on display. The piece’s triangle cups appeared just barely enough to contain Devin’s, as they were covered enough so as not to violate Instagram’s nudity guidelines but still exposed an eyeful of sideboob that proved hard to be ignored.

The matching bottoms of the set were equally-as risque, if not more. The number provided in Devin’s words “very minimal coverage, leaving her curvaceous lower half almost completely bare. Its cheeky design showcased the social media star’s pert derriere, while its high-cut style allowed her to flaunt her curvy hips and sculpted legs. The thin straps of its waistband sat high up on her torso, drawing attention to her trim waist and abs.

Devin posed for the camera at several angles to show off every aspect of her barely-there swimwear. She first posed by sitting on the edge of a rattan wicker chair up against a blank white wall. The next photo was a close-up snap of her midsection, while the third saw her standing up to reveal that backside of the look.

She left her dark tresses down in the images, letting them fall over her shoulders and around her face in a messy fashion. She accessorized with a single bangle bracelet and a dainty pendant necklace, and added a touch of makeup to highlight her striking features. The application looked to include a peach lipstick, red blush, dusting of highlighter, and mascara.

Unsurprisingly, the triple-pic update fared extremely well with many of Devin’s 1.3 million Instagram followers. Over 28,000 of them have showed their admiration by hitting the “like” button, while several others left compliments for both the model and her swimsuit in the comments section.

“I really love this style, I can’t wait to purchase,” one person wrote.

“Obsessed,” remarked another follower.

“You are such a fox,” a third admirer quipped.

“With that body, any bikini looks good on you!!” added a fourth fan.

The brunette beauty seems to impress her devoted followers no matter what she is wearing. In another recent multi-slide upload, the model showcased her killer curves in a set of form-fitting blue activewear. That look was a major hit as well, racking up more than 19,000 likes and 117 comments to date.