‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Preview For Tuesday: R&B Megastar Usher Sings & Flirts With Amber Moore

The Bold and the Beautiful preview for Tuesday, May 26 reveals that Usher Raymond once guest-starred on the world’s most beloved soap opera. Usher, who played the role of Raymond had a short stint on the sudser, and in this particular episode, romanced Amber Moore (Adrienne Frantz), per SheKnows Soaps.

This week, The Bold and the Beautiful is celebrating some of the most recognized celebrities who played a role in the daytime drama. This particular episode originally aired on June 11, 1998.

Amber & Raymond’s Past

It seems as if Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) and Florence Fulton (Katrina Bowden) aren’t the first high school friends who hooked up. In fact, Amber and her friend Raymond were also high school pals and were in the ninth grade together. They parted ways when she and her family relocated to another city, per Soap Central.

The two were close friends at school and when Amber heard that Raymond needed a place to rehearse in front of an audience, she told him that she knew of a location. Since she and C.J. Garrison (Mick Cain) were close friends, she invited Raymond to sing at C.J.’s club, Insomnia. Macy Alexander (Bobbie Eakes) told Grant Chambers (Charles Grant) that Raymond was the hottest thing in town when he questioned the crowd’s excitement.

Raymond Flirts With Amber

Raymond finished his first song and dedicated the following one to a special person, Amber. Her face lit up as Raymond began to sing “My Way.” The singer even made his way to Amber and twirled her around. Of course, C.J. wasn’t impressed because Amber and Rick Forrester (Jacob Young) were supposed to be an item. In fact, he was irritated because Raymond was openly flirting with Amber.

However, Amber and Rick had hit a rough patch. When C.J. suggested that she try to call Rick, she dismissed the suggestion. She was tired of the cold shoulder that he was giving her.

After C.J. left the table, a waitress brought a napkin to Amber. On it, Raymond wrote his phone number and the name of the hotel that he was staying at.

Who Fathered Amber’s Baby?

This particular episode actually proved to be quite an important one in Amber’s storyline. Later, a drunken Amber and Raymond would have a one-night stand and she would become pregnant. Amber did not know who her baby’s father was and left to live with her mother until the baby was born. Of course, Rick didn’t know that she had cheated on him and married him to give the baby his name.

The baby was stillborn but Amber never told Rick. Instead, she passed off her cousin’s baby as her own.