Ilhan Omar Says She Believes Tara Reade But Will Still Vote For Joe Biden

Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar revealed Monday that she plans to vote for presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in November. As reported by Breitbart, Omar will vote for the former vice president despite believing the allegations of sexual assault leveled against him by Tara Reade.

“Believing survivors is consistent with my values,” she tweeted. “Yes, I endorsed against Biden and I didn’t pick him as our nominee. With that said, in this interview I did on May 6th, we talked about that and quotes aren’t always in context. I will vote for him and help him defeat Trump.”

In an interview with Sunday Times released on Sunday, Omar — who supported Bernie Sanders — revealed that she believes Reade’s allegation and said that she would not have Biden represent the Democratic Party in November if the choice was hers. As The Inquisitr previously reported, Omar has been critical of Biden as a candidate and claimed he is not progressive enough to confront the problems America currently faces.

Along with Omar, New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — a fellow member of “The Squad” — claimed that Reade’s allegation sounds believable.

“There have been investigative journalists that have corroborated certain aspects of her account — that is undeniable — [and] have raised questions about other aspects of her account,” she said during an interview with NPR.

Ocasio-Cortez urged that people acknowledge Reade’s accusations against Biden while also understanding that it’s not a “clear-cut” situation.

Reade accused Biden of pinning her up against a wall and sexually assaulting when she worked at his Delaware Senate office in 1993, The New York Post reported. Biden has denied the allegations and called for investigations into the claim. However, he refuses to release his Senate papers for independent investigations. According to Biden, the information in the documents could be taken out of context.

During an interview with MSNBC earlier this month, Biden said that people who believe Reade shouldn’t vote for him,

“If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me,” he said. “I wouldn’t vote for me if I believed Tara Reade.”

Others have expressed their support for Biden in the face of Reade’s accusations. The Nation columnist Katha Pollitt made headlines recently when she claimed she would vote for Biden even if he boiled and ate babies. Pollitt’s comment drew criticism from many for her graphic language and commitment to voting for Biden, no matter the cost. Others, like The Intercept’s Glenn Greenwald, praised Pollitt for her brutal honesty.

People say at least Katha Pollitt is being honest here in this lede, but given her views against the sanctity of human life, I think she might be even more likely to vote for Biden in this scenario. https://t.co/wF4Xw8A4Qz — Mollie (@MZHemingway) May 21, 2020