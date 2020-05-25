Natalia Garibotto Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skimpy Gray Bikini

Natalia Garibotto took to her Instagram page on Sunday, May 24, to share a racy update with her 2.1 million followers. The Brazilian-born model flaunted her curvaceous figure in a gray two-piece swimsuit while lounging on a yacht.

In the first snap, Natalia was enjoying the sunny day outdoors aboard a power vessel. She seemingly placed her phone in front of her and used the camera. She posed by sitting front and center, almost occupying the whole frame. She tilted her head to the side and looked straight into the lens with a sultry expression on her face.

The second picture showed the model posing sideways. She tucked one of her legs under her thighs, as she raised her chin towards the sky while closing her eyes. The angle displayed a nice view of her taut stomach and a glimpse of her curvy behind.

In the third photo, she moved a little farther from the camera so more of her body could be seen. While she lounged on the gray cushioned chair, she tugged at the sides of her bottoms, pulling them up to show more skin. Her long, blond hair was windswept, and her flawlessly tanned complexion glowed under the sunshine.

The fourth pic featured Natalia in the same position as the previous snapshot. This time, she raised her left knee as she gazed directly into the camera, smiling.

The 27-year-old’s swimwear included a sport-style top that featured fully lined cups, as well as a low-cut neckline that exposed her ample cleavage. The garment had a snug fit and barely held her ample chest. Her bikini bottoms boasted a low-cut waistline that displayed a lot of skin. Her dainty belly button ring was also noticeable from view.

For her beach day look, Natalia sported minimal makeup. She appeared to wear darkened brows, several coats of mascara, blush, and some pink color on her lips. As for her accessories, she opted for her usual choker necklace and a pair of dainty earrings.

Natalia wrote something about being happy about her post-quarantine life. In less than a day of being published, the new share gained more than 69,800 likes. As for the comments, it seemed like she blocked her fans from commenting on the post.

In a recent report by The Inquisitr, Natalia posted another sultry update to her social media account. In the photos, she rocked a barely-there bikini set while sunbathing on a boat with fellow model and friend, Yaslen Clemente. As of this writing, the previous post amassed over 86,800 likes and more than 400 comments.