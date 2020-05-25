Natasha Oakley Flaunts Incredible Figure In Two Sexy Bikinis

Model and entrepreneur Natasha Oakley was excited to announce to her 2.1 million followers that her company, Monday Swimwear had just dropped some new bikinis. She took to Instagram to show off some of the new designs, and she gave her fans a special treat by modeling two of the swimsuits. One suit was black while the other was a made from a bright cheetah-print fabric.

The model’s update consisted of four snapshots that featured her in the bathing suits. She was on the beach in two of the pictures, and it was unclear where she was in the remaining two images as the photos were close-ups of her body and they did not reveal much about her surroundings.

Natasha modeled the black bikini in the first photo. The suit had a bandeau-style top with shoulder straps and bikini bottoms with sides that sat high on her hips. She also sported a straw sun hat. The ocean lapped against the show behind her as she faced the camera.

The second and third pictures showed Natasha in the cheetah-print suit. The top had classic triangle-shaped cups with a skimpy bottom. The snapshts were closeups of the front of her body, showing the details of the suit. One image showed her from the front. The other pic showed more of a side angle of her midsection, giving her fans a nice look at her cleavage. The images also showed off Natasha’s incredibly flat abs.

The last photo zoomed in on Natasha as she faced the camera in the black bikini. The pose showed off her hourglass shape as well as her toned thighs.

In the post’s caption, Natasha mentioned the drop from the company.

Dozens of her fans filled the comments section with compliments.

“Lovely to see your beautiful smile Tash, not to mention the rest of your beautiful self,” one admirer wrote.

“you look amazing so beautiful you are out of this world, naturally beauty,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Omg I love this bikini. So classic in the black. You look incredible,” a third follower chimed in.

“Such a lovely way to start my day looking gorgeous as usual!” commented a fourth fan.

Natasha founded Monday Swimwear with her friend and fellow Instagram model Devin Brugman, and both women seem to enjoy posing in suits from the company. However, that’s not all she likes to model. Not too long ago, she shared an update that featured her looking sensational in a sexy dress.