Barbara Palvin Gets Steamy In Black Lingerie & Jewels For Hotel Room Video

The Victoria's Secret model filmed a video for 'Love Magazine.'

Barbara Palvin shared a steamy video with her 14 million Instagram followers on Saturday, and her fans were floored by her provocative performance. The Victoria’s Secret model wore alluring black lingerie and exquisite jewelry for the shoot, which was for Love Magazine.

The 26-year-old Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue model was filmed inside a luxurious hotel room. She was clad in a silky black bra with pairs of twin shoulder straps on each side. The garment featured silver ring accents and strappy details over the bust that gave it a slight BDSM vibe. The slim straps that stretched over Barbara’s perky cleavage and shoulders were embellished with glittering rhinestones.

Barbara’s bottoms were a pair of black sequin underwear with a high waist and a high-cut leg. A garter belt and sheer black thigh-high stockings with lace tops upped the sex appeal of her ensemble even more. On her feet, she wore a pair of black stiletto heels with pointed toes and ribbon wraps, which were wound around her dainty ankles.

It looked like Barbara was wearing a chin-length, copper-colored wig. The hair was styled in big, bouncy curls. For her beauty look, the model appeared to rock eye shadow in a purple color palette, including a shimmery lavender shade dusted in the corners of her eyes. Her lips were a subtle nude hue.

Barbara accessorized her look with a statement necklace dripping with oval-shaped jewels. The large reflective gems glittered as she moved.

The model was shown removing a black fur stole from her shoulders and falling back onto a small bed with her arms stretched out to her sides. In another shot, she parted her pouty lips and reached up to touch them. This revealed that the tips of her long fingernails were covered with silver glitter.

Barbara was also shown lying on the bed and kicking her shapely legs up in the air. She also shot a few sultry looks at the camera and seductively ran one hand over her body.

According to Love Magazine, Barbara’s intimate video was filmed at New York’s Pierre Hotel. Since she initially uploaded the footage from the shoot to her Instagram page, her followers have hit the “like” button on her post over 482,000 times. She also received an avalanche of praise in the comments section.

“Damn I’m in love,” gushed one amorous admirer.

“God is a woman,” declared another fan.

“Girl you so damn gorgeous,” a third remark read.

While Barbara’s latest shoot took place indoors, the versatile model has also done her fair share of posing out in the sun. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she jetted off to Costa Rica for last year’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue. Her photo shoot took place on a gorgeous beach, and one of the looks she rocked was a vivid green bikini.