Erica Fett Shows Off Fantastic Figure In Skimpy Tie-Dye Bikini

On Monday, May 25, American cosplay model Erica Fett started off the workweek by uploading a tantalizing Instagram post for her 2.3 million followers to enjoy.

The sizzling snap showed the 32-year-old sitting outside on wooden stairs that appeared to be leading up to a balcony. She arched her back and placed one of her hands on the back of her head. Erica gazed directly into the camera, with a small smile playing on her lips.

The model flaunted her fantastic figure in a pastel tie-dye string bikini that left little to the imagination. The skimpy swimsuit showcased her ample cleavage, toned midsection, and curvaceous hips, much to the delight of her audience. Erica’s impressive tattoo collection was also put on full display. She finished off the sexy look with a pink baseball hat and her signature silver hoop nose ring.

For the photo, the Instagram star wore her long locks in tousled waves and enhanced her natural beauty with a full face of makeup. The striking application seemed to have featured sculpted eyebrows, winged eyeliner, a light coat of mascara, peach blush, and nude lipstick.

In the caption, the social media sensation asked her followers if they had a preference for her wearing “bikinis or lingerie.” Erica also revealed that she is offering discounted subscriptions to her OnlyFans account for a limited time.

Fans flocked to the comments section to answer her question.

“Both… absolutely both… 100% both,” wrote a commenter, adding a smiling face emoji to the comment.

“How about bikini-lingerie, just fuse the two together,” suggested another Instagram user.

Many of Erica’s followers also took the time to shower her with compliments. While some simply left a trail of emoji to express their admiration for the model, others were decidedly more vocal in their praise.

“Oh be still my beating heart. Looking good as always Erica @erica.fett,” gushed a fan.

“Wow, super gorgeous,” added a different devotee.

Erica engaged with her dedicated followers by responding to some of the comments. The provocative post appears to be a fan favorite as it soon amassed more than 36,000 likes.

As fans are aware, this is far from the first time that the digital influencer has shown off her amazing assets on social media. In fact, she has a tendency to upload photos of herself in revealing ensembles. Recently, she posted a picture, in which she wore a figure-hugging mini dress. That photo has been liked over 28,000 times since it was shared.