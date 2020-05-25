Diana Maux Exposes Cleavage & Thick Thighs In Crop Top & Unbuttoned Daisy Dukes

Diana Maux exposed her flawless hourglass figure in three Instagram photos she took at a carnival. She rocked a white crop top and a pair of denim short shorts that left very little to the imagination. Diana’s look was on-point and had fans racing to view the sultry snaps.

The model looked smoking hot in a surprisingly simple outfit. She wore a white crop top with narrow spaghetti straps that sat wide across her shoulders. The square neckline of the top emphasized her round bust that strained against the fabric. Diana’s voluminous cleavage was on display as she posed for some still shots.

The social media influencer wore the top with a pair of frayed Daisy Dukes. As if the skimpy shorts didn’t show enough skin, Diana unbuttoned the bottoms to expose even more of her voluptuous body. She flaunted her thick thighs and muscular legs in a pair of Daisy Dukes that clung to her booty.

Of course, both the crop top and the shorts exposed Diana’s midriff. The model’s washboard abs and minuscule waist were on display as she strutted her stuff for the camera.

Diana styled her hair in a deep-side part and allowed her brown locks to tumble down her back and shoulders in casual disarray.

The Colombian-born model took her outfit to the next level with her accessories. She wore a stacked choker chain as well as a gold necklace around her neck. A pendant dangled down her chest and glistened in the light. Other jewelry included some large hoop earrings and chunky bracelets around her neck.

However, it was Diana’s boots that elevated her ensemble. She wore a pair of deep brown ankle boots with a killer platform wedge. The shoes added an edge to her already risqué outfit.

In the multi-slide post, Diana’s first pose showed off her flamboyant personality. She put her right hand on her thigh, shifted her hips, and ran her other hand through her hair. She turned her face to the side and looked downward for a very photogenic pic.

Diana parted her legs in the following snap. She again looked to the side while pulling down her pants.

In the final image, a close-up of Diana’s body revealed her magnificent physique. The lens zoomed in on her cleavage, exposed abs, and unbuttoned shorts.

Diana has a firm following of over 518,000 followers who streamed to like the images. In fact, she has already racked up close to 3,000 likes in just one hour. Many of her fans also raved about the pics and let her know what they thought about them in the comments section.

Many of her fans responded to Diana’s caption and let her know which snap was their favorite. However, some felt that all of them were “epic pics.”

Another follower gushed about Diana’s inner beauty as well.

“You are such a wonderful, fantastic soul, so gorgeous inside out.”

A third Instagram user waxed lyrical.

“You are so sexy. I love your sexy body, nice legs,” they complimented the Instagram fitness model.