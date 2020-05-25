‘Live’ Fans Want Answers On Kelly Ripa’s Whereabouts As Mark Conseuelos Fills In For Ryan Seacrest Once Again

The 'Live With Kelly and Ryan' star's husband co-hosted alongside her from the Caribbean.

Live with Kelly and Ryan fans want answers on what’s going on with Kelly Ripa and her co-host, Ryan Seacrest.

After Seacrest was a no-show on the daytime talk show for the second Monday in a row and was placed by Ripa’s husband Mark Consuelos, fans hit social media to speculate on what’s going on with the American Idol host. Viewers also debated on recent stories about where the Consuelos clan is quarantining amid the coronavirus pandemic.

One week after Seacrest skipped Live With Kelly and Ryan following some concerning behavior on the previous night’s live American Idol finale, he was missing from the Memorial Day episode of his morning talk show with Ripa.

In comments on Instagram, some fans speculated that “Ryan has had enough of Kelly” and is ready to move on from the daytime show. Another noted that the busy multi-media star has simply been working too much and needed more time off.

But a source for the daytime chatfest told Page Six that the holiday episode was pre-taped last week when Seacrest took time off due to exhaustion.

Fans were also buzzing about Ripa and her husband following their joint appearance on Live. Late last week. it was reported that Ripa, her husband, and their kids Michael, Lola, and Joaquin are in lockdown in the Caribbean. The Consuelous family is reportedly staying on Mustique, an exclusive private island in the Caribbean, after getting “stuck” there when the pandemic hit during the family’s spring break vacation.

Ripa remotely continued appearing on Live without mentioning her tropical location to viewers, but confused fans were looking for answers from the longtime TV star as the first new episode of Live aired since that bombshell news broke.

“How’s the weather in the Bahamas???” one fan asked on Instagram.

“Time on Tuesday for Kelly to tell TV audiences what actually has happened,” another wrote.

“I bet she doesn’t,” another viewer added.

Other fans noted how tan Mark looks amid the family’s expected extended stay in the tropical locale, while some viewers pointed out that where the famous family is staying is really nobody’s business.

A source told Page Six that the Consuelos family’s quarantine situation amid the white sandy beaches of an exclusive enclave is far from “paradise.” The insider said no one is allowed on the island and that it is pretty isolated right now due to the pandemic. In addition, Ripa reportedly misses the rest of her family and greatly wants to see her parents.