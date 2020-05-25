Little Mix’s Leigh-Anne Pinnock Sunbathes Topless For Latest Instagram Upload: ‘Temperatures Rising’

Leigh-Anne Pinnock — who is one-fourth of successful British girl group Little Mix — took to Instagram to share a couple of new photos of herself enjoying the sun. The singer is no stranger to wearing swimwear and confidently uploaded a new snap of herself wearing an item of clothing from her own brand.

The “Break Up Song” hitmaker stunned in a pair of high-waisted light green bikini bottoms. Pinnock didn’t opt for a bikini top and went topless for the occasion. The 28-year-old went barefoot for the occasion and displayed her toned physique. She sported her dark curly hair down and appeared to be going for a natural makeup look. Pinnock kept the accessories to a bare minimum and put on one bracelet on each wrist.

She posted two photos within one upload. In both shots, the entertainer was captured outdoors, lying down on a black sunbed.

In the first frame, Pinnock stretched one leg out and pushed the other forward. She covered her breasts with her left arm while resting the other above her head. The X Factor winner closed her eyes and was photographed from the side. Pinnock showed off her profile which helped display her strong jawline.

In the next slide, Pinnock was snapped in the same position. However, she tilted her head to the left while still closing her eyes.

For her caption, Pinnock told fans that temperatures are rising. She also credited her luxury swimwear brand, In’A’Seashell, by tagging their account.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, lots of high-profile celebrities have been sharing content taken from their homes. Pinnock didn’t leave her post with a geotag. However, according to Capital FM, she lives with her boyfriend Andre Gray in Watford, U.K.

In the span of two hours, her upload racked up more than 185,000 likes and over 2,200 comments, proving to be very popular with her 5.5 million followers.

“Yep, miss Leigh-Anne Pinnock definitely wants to kill us all,” one user wrote, adding the flame emoji.

“I’M SPEECHLESS I’M…. AHHHH YOU’RE THE HOTTEST,” another devotee shared passionately in capital letters.

“This is definitely the expectations of everyone sunbathing,” remarked a third fan.

“You are hotter than the sun,” a fourth admirer commented.

Pinnock is no stranger to wowing her social media audience with her bikini content. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, she modeled a matching pink set taken from her brand. Pinnock wrapped herself up in a long-sleeved pink shirt that she left to hang off her shoulders and sported her long, dark, curly hair down.