Nastia Liukin Sizzles In Pale Yellow Bikini & Shows Off Her Killer Gymnast’s Legs

Olympic champion gymnast Nastia Liukin shared a new set of photos on her Instagram page on Monday morning that showed her wearing a bikini and looking as gorgeous as ever. This latest look incorporated a stunning backdrop and eye-catching accessories, but it was Nastia’s insanely fit physique that prompted a big reaction from her followers.

Nastia wore a yellow bikini that showcased her gymnast’s figure and she added a flowy white top as a coverup. She did not note where these photos were taken, but she did tag Frankie’s Bikinis and quote a Coldplay song in her caption.

In the first photo, Nastia was photographed sitting atop a white ledge that appeared to be on the roof of a building. Rooftops of a number of other buildings could be seen behind her, along with a bright blue sky entirely free of clouds.

Nastia balanced her booty on the ledge and leaned back on one arm for support. She held a large black-and-white bag in the fingertips of that hand and had her other arm raised to her casually-styled blond locks. She wore dark sunglasses and was barefoot as she posed for these snaps.

One leg was hanging down along the wall with her toes pointed and her other leg was bent and resting on the ledge. Nastia’s long, lean legs looked phenomenal as always, the high waistband of the yellow bikini bottoms highlighting her curves. A hint of her chiseled abs could be seen in this first photo, but they were on full display in the second snap.

The second photo featured Nastia in the same ensemble, but this time she stood with her back against the wall of that rooftop ledge. She cocked one hip slightly and had the knee of her other leg bent to highlight her muscular stems.

This new upload received thousands of likes within the first hour after Nastia first shared it. Dozens of comments quickly popped up as well and many of the gymnast’s 1 million followers were in love with this look.

“You are stunning beautiful amazing and Down right gorgeous ever,” praised one follower.

“Flair Style and Elegance!!!” wrote a fan.

“The Most Beautiful woman on All of Instagram Hugs!” declared another follower.

“My favorite song and my favorite gymnast,” someone else noted.

Nastia has been sharing a lot of bikini snaps lately, recently noting that she lives for the swimsuit season. With a body like the one the former gymnast maintains, it is easy to see why she considers the summer bikini season to be her favorite season of the year.