Summer Lynn Hart Tugs At Her Bikini Top In Sultry Instagram Update

Summer Lynn Hart recently posted a smoking-hot photo of herself on her Instagram page. The American model is famous for sharing provocative snaps on social media. In the new share uploaded on May 24, she sported an itty bitty bikini that showcased her amazing body.

Summer looked incredibly hot in a yellow two-piece swimsuit. The top boasted tiny triangle-cut cups that hardly contained her voluptuous chest. Her sideboob was exposed as the cups were unable to cover her breasts entirely. The swimwear also featured frilly straps, and the base of the cups had a ruffled design. The plunging neckline exposed a generous amount of cleavage.

She wore a jean jacket on her hips, which mostly covered her lower garment from view. From what was visible, she sported matching bikini bottoms. The waistband clung to her slim waist. It also featured high leg cuts that seemed to emphasize her hips and legs.

In the update, Summer stood on the side of a path with trees on each side. She showed off her fit physique in her bathing suit and did a sultry pose in front of the camera. She posed sideways with her right foot forward. She tugged at her bikini top with her right thumb, seemingly to tease her fans. She raised her chin and closed her eyes. She also placed her left hand to her head, grabbing a section of hair.

The model left her long, blond tresses down and styled in loose waves. She wore a gold pendant necklace as her only accessory. She appeared to wear a full face of makeup that included a full-coverage foundation, groomed eyebrows, well-blended eyeshadow, and black mascara. She seemed to have added a light dusting of blush and nude lipstick.

In the caption, Summer wrote something about the Clover App and urged her followers to download and try the mobile application.

As of this writing, the jaw-dropping picture gained more than 17,100 likes and 180-plus comments. Many of Summer’s social media admirers went to the comments section and dropped compliments about her killer figure. Some avid fans struggled with words. Instead, they chimed in with a trail of emoji.

“You are my favorite influencer on Instagram. If you have a YouTube account, I’ll watch your videos daily,” one of her fans commented.

“You get prettier every day!!! Happy Memorial Day weekend!!!” wrote another follower.

“What a sexy pose, and you look great in yellow. It matches your skin tone. To me, you are the most beautiful,” gushed a third admirer.

“You look so impeccably, BEAUTIFUL,” echoed a fourth Instagrammer.