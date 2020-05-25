COVID-19 May Completely Wipe Out Some Amazon Tribes

'We could be faced with the disappearance of whole cultures,' said an advocate for indigenous peoples.

COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, could wipe out entire tribes in the Amazon region, The Daily Beast reports. The tribespeoples’ immune systems, as well as area governments’ responses to the pandemic, have left the indigenous populations especially vulnerable.

For millennia, tribes have occupied the Amazon basin, steadfastly avoiding contact with outsiders. That lack of exposure to outsiders, and the pathogens they carry, has left their immune systems unable to cope with many illnesses that bedevil the rest of the world. And in the case of a disease like COVID-19, which is survivable by most of the population but lethal in people with compromised immune systems, the illness could be a death sentence for entire communities.

Julio López, president of the Organization of Indigenous Peoples of the Colombian Amazon [OPIAC], said that some tribes in the region are at risk of being exterminated by the disease.

“We could be faced with the disappearance of whole cultures. Our elders are dying. Our very way of life is at risk,” he said.

He also noted that the devastating effects of the pandemic could linger even for those who survive the disease proper.

“The fields go untended and we can’t work them. So what will we eat when the rainy season comes?,” he asked.

Andre Coelho / Getty Images

Further, due to the remote and sometimes-inaccessible places where these tribes live, it’s difficult to get help to sickened individuals, and hospitals are almost nonexistent.

López says that he’s been asking his Colombian government for help, only to have his pleas fall on deaf ears.

“I’ve been begging Bogotá for planes to evacuate our people to other cities with working [ICU] facilities and ventilators. But they haven’t sent any help yet,” he said.

In Colombia and Brazil, the governments’ responses to the pandemic have been to effectively ignore it. Both Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro and Colombia’s Iván Duque have both steadfastly refused efforts to contain the virus or provide financial relief to communities affected by it.

Indeed, the situation is so bad in Brazil that Colombia has militarized its border with Brazil in an effort to keep infected Brazilians from entering the country. However, enforcement is next to impossible due to the thick jungle and the multitude of possible passages between the two countries.

In the meantime, the tribespeople are doing what they can to treat the illness, largely through centuries-old herbal remedies of limited efficacy.

“Given the absence of access to biomedical treatments, facilities, or infrastructures, it is absolutely understandable that peoples might turn to the only thing they have in the form of traditional remedies,’ said anthropology professor Bret Gustafson.