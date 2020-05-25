Ashley Alexiss Flaunts Her Voluptuous Curves In A Patriotic Bikini

Buxom bombshell Ashley Alexiss tantalized her 2.1 million Instagram followers with her latest Instagram update, a patriotic snap in which she rocked a red, white and blue bikini as well as a face mask. The ensemble she wore in the sizzling shot was from her own inclusive swimwear line, ALEXISS Swimwear. She posed in front of a plain white backdrop for a picture that showed off her curvaceous figure as well as her colorful swimsuit.

Ashley’s bikini top featured white stars on a dark blue background for a patriotic vibe. The triangular bikini cups showed off her ample assets, revealing a serious amount of cleavage. A thin red string stretched across her chest between the cups, and thicker straps stretched over her shoulders for some added support.

She paired the patterned bikini top with solid-colored bottoms. The bottoms she rocked were a boy short style with a fuller coverage look, and were a bold red hue that complemented the patriotic bikini top to perfection. The waistband came to just below her belly button, with every inch of the red fabric clinging to her curves. Ties on both her hips drew attention to her curvaceous thighs, although the photo was cropped so that only a few inches of her legs were visible. The swimsuit had a bit of a retro feel and it accentuated her hourglass physique to perfection.

Ashley finished off the ensemble with a face mask that had the same white stars on a blue background pattern as her bikini top, with red straps stretched around her ears and a red border on the entire mask. Her long blond locks tumbled down her chest and back in a voluminous style, and she had her eyes closed as she flaunted her curves for the camera.

In the caption of the post, Ashley provided a bit more information on what she called her “trikini,” telling her followers about the mask options available from ALEXISS Swimwear.

Her followers loved the update, and the post racked up over 8,300 likes within just one hour. It also received 100 comments within the same time span.

“Red White and blue never looked so good,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

“So gorgeous,” another follower commented.

“You are such a beautiful person!” another follower added.

Ashley loves to flaunt her bombshell body in swimwear. Just yesterday, as The Inquisitr reported, she shared a snap in which she rocked a sexy gold bikini for a unique snap. She attempted to recreate Kate Upton’s zero-gravity Sports Illustrated shot for a challenge going around on social media, and while she admitted that photo-editing wasn’t exactly her forte, she looked stunning in the picture.