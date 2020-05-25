Yanita Yancheva Flaunts Pert Derrière In Thong Bikini

Yanita Yancheva has a figure worthy of showing off, and she works hard to keep it in tip-top shape. On Monday, she shared a snap on Instagram that featured her looking smoking hot in a tiger-print bikini.

The fitness model did not specify where she was for the snapshot, but she appeared to be at an outdoor gym that was complete with a sand floor and bamboo walls. The building looked to have an open roof, as a small tree could be seen behind her.

Yanita’s bikini was made from a beige fabric that had brown tiger stripes. The top had triangle-shaped cups that were spaced wide apart, showing off her ample chest. The bottoms were a thong, which showed off her pert booty.

The model gave her fans a nice look at both sides of her body by posing in front of a mirror while the camera snapped a picture of her backside. She posed with one hip to the side and one foot forward, giving her fans a nice look at her rear end. She also placed her arms by her sides, showing off her shapely shoulders. Strings on the back of her bikini top hung down the center of her back, calling attention to her hourglass shape. Her long, wavy hair fell down to her lower back, drawing the eye to her derrière as well as her slender waist.

In the mirror, Yanita could be seen smiling as she glanced at her reflection. She arched her back, putting her chiseled abs on display. The pose also showed off her chest and muscular thighs.

The fitness model looked to be wearing a light application of makeup that included eye shadow and lip gloss.

The post was a hit, garnering over 22,000 likes and more than 175 comments within an hour of her sharing it.

In the post’s caption, Yanita left an inspiring message while also inviting her fans to work out with her.

Dozens of her fans were quick to comment on how stunning she looked.

“Gorgeous as always,” one Instagram user wrote.

“Hottest temptation of divine beauty,” a second admirer chimed in.

“She’s Smoking hot,” quipped a third fan.

“What a beauty,” a fourth follower commented.

Yanita knows how to wear a two-piece, and she does not seem to mind flaunting her fit physique in a number of skimpy bathing suits. Not too long ago, she shared a picture that featured her looking incredible in a bikini with a bandeau-style top.