Donald Trump’s Mail-In Ballot Tweets Slammed As ‘Un-American’ By Former Presidential Candidate

President Donald Trump attacked mail-in ballots over the weekend, and many people took notice, including one of his former challengers for the 2020 Republican party nomination. Former Representative Joe Walsh called Trump’s actions both un-American and decisive in a scathing tweet.

Walsh retweeted journalist’s Molly Jong-Fast’s screenshot of President Trump’s series of tweets accusing Democrats of trying to cheat in the 2020 presidential election through the use of mail-in ballots, and he accused his opponents of using the coronavirus pandemic as a scam.

“He knows he’s gonna lose. So he’s planting the seeds with his followers that it was stolen from him. To incite. And divide. And delegitimize. And cause unrest. Yes, it’s ugly. Yes it’s un-American. And yes, we all gotta be strong together to squash what he’s doing,” tweeted Walsh.

The former presidential candidate hoped to challenge Trump for the Republican party’s nomination this year, but he ended his candidacy in early February after failing to capture a significant percentage of GOP voters in the party’s caucuses and primaries, CNN reported. Since then, Walsh has remained an outspoken critic of the president.

The tweets that Walsh referred to came as a result of some states mailing out applications for mail-in ballots, and California Governor Gavin Newsome ordered the state to send mail-in ballots to every registered voter in the state, according to Fox News. The move prompted a GOP group to sue the governor for what it called an illegal power grab, and Trump seems to agree.

“The United States cannot have all Mail In Ballots. It will be the greatest Rigged Election in history. People grab them from mailboxes, print thousands of forgeries and ‘force’ people to sign. Also, forge names. Some absentee OK, when necessary. Trying to use Covid for this Scam!”

“The Democrats are trying to Rig the 2020 Election, plain and simple!” Trump tweeted.

Walsh’s charge that the president is acting un-American and attempting to divide the country and cause unrest is serious, and it echos concerns of others that Trump is trying to do whatever he can to avoid leaving the White House next January should he end up losing in November. The Inquisitr previously reported that Michigan Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist also called out the president’s recent tweets railing against the possibility of more people voting by mail during the COVID-19 crisis as a set-up to explain away his potential loss.

The president’s own commission found that voter fraud in the United States is rare and does not happen in the numbers he’s claimed over the past several days.