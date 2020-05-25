Vanessa Bryant Shares Adorable Milestone For Baby Capri: ‘So Proud Of My Koko Bean’

Vanessa Bryant shared a sweet video of her youngest daughter Capri on her Instagram page Sunday night that brought big smiles to her millions of followers. The youngest of four daughters Vanessa that had with departed NBA great Kobe Bryant has started to take her first steps and the mama caught them on camera.

Capri is not quite to her first birthday yet, but it seems that she was ready to start walking on her own earlier rather than later. The cute video that Vanessa posted on Sunday showed the adorable little one in a pink romper and she was holding a toy in her hand.

She was barefoot and her adorable dark curls were loose and free. Capri stuck her tongue out as she attempted this big feat, starting by the fireplace in the arms of her aunt Sophie. The cutie paused for a second as Sophie slowly and gently pulled her arms away from Capri’s torso, and then the toddler took off.

Capri held one arm out to the side to help her balance, but she kept her toy clutched in her other hand. She tentatively took a step, and then another one, a huge smile appearing on her face. With a sparkle in her brown eyes, she took several more steps and lunged into Vanessa’s arms.

Vanessa swept Capri into a giant hug and told her youngest daughter she was “so proud” of her. She smothered her baby girl’s face in kisses as Sophie and some others in the room cheered.

When she uploaded the video on Instagram, Vanessa noted that these were Capri’s first steps. In the caption, she referred to the baby with the nickname “Koko Bean,” and her followers went wild over the post.

It appears that Vanessa kept the commenting closed on this post, as she does with virtually everything she shares on the social media site. While the comments on this adorable video surely would have been overwhelmingly positive and supportive, it seems that Vanessa would rather just avoid any negativity that would make its way in as people responded.

Fans couldn’t leave comments, but they made sure to show their love by liking the post. Kobe’s beloved wife currently has 14.2 million people following her Instagram page, and in the first 12 hours after Vanessa had shared the clip, it had been viewed nearly 5.5 million times. In addition, about 1. 9 million people liked it during that time.

Vanessa is still navigating the deep heartbreak that hit after she lost both Kobe and daughter Gigi in a helicopter accident earlier this year. Despite the devastation she and her family have endured as a result of that accident, videos like this show that she is surrounded by family and doing her best to find the joy in the everyday developments like this one.