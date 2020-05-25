Lisa Rinna Gets Nostalgic Over Happy ‘RHOBH’ Photos Amid Drama-Filled Season 10

The 'Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' star would rather be laughing.

Lisa Rinna is getting nostalgic over happier times on the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. As the drama-filled 10th season of the Bravo reality show continues to play out, Rinna looked back on some of the happier times the cast shared last season in a new post to Instagram.

Rinna posted a throwback photo of her sharing a laugh with co-stars Teddi Mellencamp, Kyle Richards, and Dorit Kemsley during a cast trip to Hawaii for an episode from the ninth season of the long-running reality show. The photo was shot at the reception for Camille Grammer’s wedding to David C. Meyer, where Kyle served as a bridesmaid.

Not only are the Bravo beauties glammed up for the shot, but they truly appear to be enjoying one another’s company with no jealousy as a rainbow appears in the background.

In the caption to the photo, Rinna admitted she had “no idea” why she was posting photos from last season’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills when this season is in full swing. The reality star admitted that she does like to see her and her co-stars laughing.

In comments to the happy pic, some of Rinna’s 2.3 million weighed in on the happy memory.

“I love when you’re laughing too!” one fan wrote. “I’m sad to see you girls fighting so much in the season I much prefer when you girls are having fun!”

“Would prefer more laughs and less fighting, the arguing is becoming tedious,” another added.

“You’d be surprised how many of your viewers prefer watching our girls have fun, rather than overdramatized cliquey BS,” a third fan chimed in.

“As much as I love the dumb drama, I’d love a season where all you do is just have crazy fun!” another commenter wrote.

The new photo comes one day after Rinna posted a clip from last season’s cast trip to Provence. In a video shared to Instagram, Rinna and her Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-stars have each other in stitches as they attempt to impersonate one another during their trip to the French region. In the caption to the hilarious clip, Rinna wrote that it’s her “favorite” scene from the Bravo reality show.

The milestone 10th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is only six episodes in, but the catty catfights have already been off the hook with dinner party drama and a cast retreat that was anything but relaxing. Promos for Season 10 show that even more drama is coming, including a tense confrontation between Rinna and co-star Denise Richards.