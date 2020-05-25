NBA Trade Rumors: Nuggets ‘Desperately Need’ To Acquire Bradley Beal This Summer, Per ‘Nugg Love’

The Denver Nuggets may have succeeded to end their playoff drought last season but as of now, they are currently not considered as the top favorite to represent the Western Conference in the NBA Finals. In order to have a legitimate shot at the NBA championship title, most people believe that the Nuggets should strongly consider surrounding the face of the franchise, Nikola Jokic, with more star power. One of the potential trade targets for the Nuggets in the 2020 NBA offseason is Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards.

According to Quenton S. Albertie of Fansided’s Nugg Love, the WizardNuggets “desperately need” to acquire Beal this summer to put themselves on the same conversation as Western Conference powerhouse teams like the Los Angeles Lakers and the Los Angeles Clippers. The Toronto Raptors may have proven last season that it’s possible to capture the Larry O’Brien Trophy even if an NBA team only has one true star on their roster, but it doesn’t necessarily mean that the Nuggets should just rely on Jokic to make miracles happen.

Though Jokic has established himself as one of the most dominant big men in the league, he’s not a Kawhi Leonard-caliber player. If the Nuggets are serious about reaching a higher level next season, pairing Jokic with another All-Star like Beal should be a no-brainer. Beal would be an incredible addition to the Nuggets, giving them a very reliable scoring option next to Jokic.

This season, the 26-year-old shooting guard is establishing an impressive performance on the offensive end of the floor, averaging 30.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.1, and 1.2 steals while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 35.3 percent from beyond the arc. Beal’s ability to efficiently knock down shots from the perimeter would make it easier for Jokic to penetrate the basket or kick the ball out when he’s trapped by the opposing team’s defense.

What makes Beal a more intriguing fit in Denver is his ability to excel with or without the ball in his hands. Though he has already learned how to excel in an off-ball capacity after years of playing with John Wall in Washington, Beal is also capable of creating his own shots and making plays for his teammates when needed.

As of now, it remains unknown if the Wizards would ever consider moving Beal in the 2020 NBA offseason, but if the Nuggets want to at least get their attention, Albertie believes that they should be willing to offer a trade package that includes Jamal Murray and multiple first-round picks.