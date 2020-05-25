Vicky Aisha Takes Her Bikini Top Off, Flaunts Curvy Booty In Sexy Instagram Photo

Curvy bombshell Vicky Aisha put on a cheeky display in today’s Instagram upload, ditching her top as she modeled a two-piece bikini set. Photographed from behind, the tattooed beauty flaunted her bodacious posterior and strong thighs in the skimpy swimwear, which included thong bottoms that barely offered any coverage. Her bare back was also on display, as were her arm and hip ink. Vicky even flashed a good glimpse of sideboob as she turned her shoulder to the camera, posing with her arms crossed over her chest. Her bikini top dangled from her fingers, adding extra sauciness to the scorching shot.

The Australian model was snapped on what looked like an open terrace garden, one complete with lush vegetation and stylish patio furniture. The slightly blurred background revealed a cozy lounging area, which included a pair of sofas and two chairs, as well as a stretched hammock giving off inviting vibes. The gorgeous blonde was standing in the foreground with her hip cocked. She looked into the distance with a sultry gaze, parting her lips in a provocative way. Sunlight illuminated her face and glowing tan, which was further emphasized in the purple swimsuit.

Her bikini bottoms had a small, ruched, triangle back that perfectly showed off her fabulous curves. The piece was a solid lilac color that contrasted with the multi-colored side straps, which caught the eye with shades of purple, fuchsia, and white. The same color scheme decorated the top, although it was difficult to tell whether the busy print was a floral one. The side-tied thong was pulled high on her body, accentuating her waist. The item tied with a small bow that called even further attention to her round hip and read end.

The 28-year-old opted for a face-full of makeup in the shot, rocking a chic glam that seemed to include earth-toned eyeshadow, voluminous lashes, and a matching lipstick. Her cheeks looked perfectly highlighted and contoured. Her platinum-blond tresses were styled with a side-part and framed her face, grazing her naked back. Fans could also notice her incredible suntanned look, which was a deep, reddish tone.

The topless pic didn’t take too long to capture the attention of her followers, reeling in more than 15,100 likes and 200 comments in a little over an hour of having been posted.

“I love this view,” wrote one fan, adding four heart emoji.

“Waking up to this view is so heavenly,” agreed a second person, leaving a string of flattering emoji

“You are a masterpiece! Sweet lord [have] mercy [you are] so unbelievably gorgeous,” gushed another Instagrammer, followed by a pair of heart-eyes and heart emoji.

“Wow babe,” chimed in Valeria Orsini, ending with a heart-eyes emoji.

Paula Manzanal and Erica Fett also noticed the hot look, leaving heart-eyes emoji for the Aussie model. Erica left a second comment wherein she labeled Vicky “mega babe,” trailed by four heart emoji.