Andreane Chamberland Shows Off Voluptuous Cleavage In Sparkly, Strappy Lingerie Set

Andreane Chamberland showed off her incredible body on her most recent Instagram offering. Her fans instantly engaged with her about the racy snap and inundated her with compliments.

The model looked smoking hot in the photo which she shared on social media today. The outfit, which she promoted for Fashion Nova, was a very risqué piece of lingerie that left very little to the imagination. Andreane took full advantage of the sexy number to flaunt her enviable figure.

Andreane wore a sequinned black bra that showed off her voluptuous cleavage and toned arms. The bra had a plunging neckline that flaunted her bust, as well as thick straps for added support.

The bra then attached to the bottoms with four pairs of black straps for a dominatrix-inspired look. The sparkly bottoms were very skimpy and showed off Andreane’s slim thighs and curvy hips. Interestingly, the model did not cover up the white tan line on her hip, but left it untouched for her fans to see. Andreane also flaunted her flat stomach and minuscule waist in the photograph.

Andreane styled her shoulder-length hair in a middle-part. She let her blonde hair frame her face. It appeared as if she wore some makeup to highlight her eyes and cheekbones, and appeared to be wearing a nude-colored lipstick.

The Canadian-French model accessorized with a black crescent moon necklace and several rings. She also wore a bracelet on each arm.

Andreane posed in front of a bed that was made up with white linen and a shaggy continental pillow. Streaming fairy lights dangled from the four-poster bed, and in the background, an ornate white room divider covered one wall.

Andreane posed by looking directly at the lens while slightly tilting her hips. She brushed her hair away from her face and gave the camera a provocative look.

The social media influencer has a fast-growing fan base of over 513,000 people. Her fans rushed to view the pic and over 7,000 of them have already liked it. Some of them even took to the comments section to wax lyrical about her beauty and the outfit. While the majority merely posted heart or flame emoji, others took the time to voice their opinions.

“Absolutely gorgeous sweetheart, what a doll! You’re smoking hot and very sexy baby and I love your sexy lingerie, sweetheart,” one fan raved about Andreane’s look.

Another follower posted a similar sentiment and said that she was “simply exquisite” and called her a “heavenly goddess.”

A third Instagram user referred to her sparkly outfit.

“Shine bright like a diamond,” they gushed.