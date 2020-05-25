Ana Cheri Flaunts Bodacious Curves In A Colorful String Bikini And Matching Sarong

Ana Cheri put her bodacious curves on display in a new Instagram upload that has proved hard to be ignored.

The model and fitness trainer took to her account on Sunday afternoon to tantalize her 12.5 million followers with the sizzling new snap. She was seen standing outside underneath the cloudless blue sky and sunshine with her body in profile to the camera, giving it a complete look at her hourglass physique. Behind her was a large white building — possibly her house — as well as a set of white chaise lounge chairs that were positioned perfectly on the cement patio to soak up some sun.

While the background of the image was certainly worth a look, it was Ana herself that truly took center stage by showing off her bronzed figure in a minuscule bikini. The skimpy two-piece boasted a bold color scheme of bright yellow, orange, and blue that alone was enough to turn a few heads, however, its revealing design seemed to be enough to captivate her audience’s attention.

Ana’s swimwear included a tiny, halter-style top with a strappy design that showcased her toned arms and shoulders. Its triangle cups were hardly enough to contain her voluptuous assets, which nearly spilled out of the bottom to display an ample amount of underboob that added a seductive vibe to the racy shot.

The bottom half of the model’s swimwear was hidden by a matching sarong, but it wasn’t hard to tell that the garment was equally-as risque. The skirt boasted a thigh-high slit that left her round booty and one of her toned legs completely exposed, suggesting her bikini bottoms had a daringly cheeky design. It was tied together on her hips in a floppy bow, drawing attention to her taut tummy and trim waist.

Ana kept her look simple and accessorized with nothing more than a pair of trendy cat-eye sunglasses to ensure that all eyes remained on her curvy physique. Her dark hair appeared slightly damp as if she had just gotten out of the pool and cascaded behind her back in messy waves. The model also looked to be free of makeup, allowing her striking natural beauty to shine.

Fans were hardly shy about showering the new addition to Ana’s Instagram feed with love. It has amassed over 162,000 likes in less than 24 hours of going live, and has drawn hundreds of comments and compliments as well.

“You are looking fine!” one person wrote.

“Definitely beyond perfect!!! Like wow!!!!!” quipped another follower.

“I wish I could like this twice,” a third admirer remarked.

“Fire as always,’ added a fourth fan.

Ana has been filling her Instagram page with a number of steamy bikini looks lately. She recently stunned her fans again when she showed some serious skin in a cheeky orange two-piece. That look also fared well, earning more than 228,000 likes and 1,702 comments to date.