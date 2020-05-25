Nina Serebrova Tugs On Bikini Bottoms In Flirty Sunset Snap

Nina Serebrova put her fabulous figure on display in her latest Instagram update. The model wore a bright bikini that was sure to get some attention while she soaked up the sun while spending some time on the beach.

Nina’s update consisted of two snaps that featured her on the beach. A pier, as well as the ocean, could be seen in the distance behind her.

The brunette model might have been surrounded by beautiful scenery, but she was the center of attention in her skimpy bikini, which was white with neon green trim. The top had triangle-shaped cups. It also had an extra strap underneath her breasts that had a black buckle in the middle, which drew the eye to her ample chest. The bottoms had buckles on the sides, calling attention to her hips.

Nina was she faced the camera while she posed on her knees in the first snapshot. She closed her eyes while her long, dark hair fell over one shoulder. The pose showed off her flat abs, toned thighs and chest.

In the second photo, Nina turned up the heat. She faced the camera as she tugged on her bikini bottoms while her eyes were closed and her lips were slightly parted. The photo captured her with the sun setting behind her, creating a flirty, yet dreamy, vibe. She stood with one leg in front of the other, showing off the curve of her hip.

Nina appeared to be wearing a light application of makeup that included mascara, eyeliner, and a rose gloss on her lips. She accessorized with a large pair of hoop earrings.

In the caption, Nina noted that the swimsuit came from online retailer Fashion Nova. She mentioned the ocean breeze and also asked her fans what they thought of sunset snaps.

Many of the comments were written in different languages, but some of her English-speaking followers weighed in with their feedback.

“Oh yes of course. Love sunset pics. And that’s a wonderful sunset shot Nina. The photographer just killed it,” one admirer wrote.

“second pic leaves me speechless … you are divine,” gushed a second Instagram user.

“Any pictures of you are immaculate Nina,” commented a third fan.

“Summer is so hot because of you!” raved a fourth follower.

Nina certainly knows how to wear barely-there outfits. Not too long ago, she flaunted her curves in a skimpy top and a pair of bikini bottoms while sporting a pair of peep-toe booties.