Grimes And Elon Musk Have Changed Their Newborn Son’s Name, But It’s Not Simpler

The singer announced on Sunday that her new son would have a different name than originally planned.

The saga of Grimes and Elon Musk’s son’s name continues. Now that the couple learned that their son’s original name, X Æ A-12, doesn’t comply with California law, they’ve given their son a new name. In a post on Instagram on Sunday, Grimes announced that her son will now go by X Æ A-Xii. The news of the new name drew questions from some fans.

“Did you change the baby name because of Californian laws? What is the baby’s new name?” one user asked.

Grimes replied, announcing the name and saying that the law was indeed the reason for the change.

“X Æ A-Xii. Roman numerals. Looks better tbh,” she wrote in reply.

According to California state law, names are only allowed to use the 26 letters of the English alphabet. Following Musk and Grimes’ announcement of their sons name, many were quick to point out that the name would not be legal under the law.

Grimes gave birth to X Æ A-Xii on May 4. The couple have been together for two years. Following the announcement of the baby’s name, Grimes took to Twitter to explain how she and the Tesla founder had come up with the unique moniker.

In her post, she explained that “X” represents “the unknown variable,” while “Æ” is her elven spelling of “Ai,” which could mean love or artificial intelligence. The “A-Xii” is a reference to the A-12 aircraft, which was a precursor to the SR-17 spy plane, the couple’s favorite aircraft. She concluded her post by explaining that she was currently recovering from the birth, and apologized for any typos. The Canadian singer then suggested that her baby’s name was meant to be “profound.”

In a previous interview with Us Weekly, one source suggested that Grimes and Musk had had a rocky relationship over the course of her pregnancy.

“Elon and Grimes have experienced a lot of ups and downs in their relationship throughout Grimes’ pregnancy and have been on and off. Through it all though, they have and will continue to maintain a close friendship,” the source explained.

The source also said that, regardless of their relationship status, Musk will continue to be a father to their child.

The two were first linked in May of 2018, and have weathered a number of rumors that they were splitting up over the course of their time together. Grimes first announced that she was pregnant in January of this year, but didn’t confirm that Musk was the father until March.

Musk also has a set of twins and a set of triplets with ex-wife Justine Wilson.